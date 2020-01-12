Alex Caruso stepped onto the court, and scattered cheers sounded around Chesapeake Energy Arena.
It wasn’t clear who they came from. Thunder fans welcoming back an OKC Blue product? Lakers fans greeting their favorite balding rotation player? Both?
Six seconds after Caruso checked into what would become a 125-110 Lakers win over the Thunder on Saturday, he dribbled off a screen and drained a midrange floater over Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Caruso was quick and decisive, as anyone would expect from a 25-year-old NBA player. But at least from a distance, Caruso doesn’t look like a 25-year-old NBA player.
This season, he became a cult hero in Los Angeles. Through the second fan returns of NBA All-Star voting, Caruso has received over 528,000 votes. He ranks No. 6 among Western Conference guards in fan votes, ahead of Donovan Mitchell (449,835) and Devin Booker (381,071), who are the faces of franchises.
“It’s cool,” Caruso said. “I obviously don’t want to take any attention away from guys who have been playing great this year, but it’s nice to know that the fans appreciate me. Mutual respect.”
Caruso rose to a viral kind of stardom in Los Angeles, but his professional career began in Oklahoma City.
He went undrafted out of Texas A&M, and expected to go overseas. But the Thunder extended an invitation to camp.
“I felt like when he was here, he was really close to being an NBA player,” Thunder coach Billy Donovan said. “I really felt that way. I could tell coaching against him in college, there’s certain guys that you worry about as a coach because you know that they can impact winning. He’s a guy that impacts winning because he’ll do whatever.”
Caruso didn’t crack the Thunder regular season roster in 2016-17, but the Blue offered him a G-League contract. He averaged 11.9 points per game and shot 40.1 percent from 3-point range and caught the attention of the South Bay Lakers, and the Los Angeles Lakers signed him for the next two seasons.
The Anthony Davis trade created another opportunity. The Lakers sent Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart to the Pelicans in exchange for Davis. Los Angeles had its superstar duo. Now, it just needed inexpensive contracts to round out the roster around LeBron James and Davis. Cue Caruso. He signed a two-year, $5.5 million contact in July.
“I’m a big believer that everything happens for a reason,” Caruso said. “So, my choice to come to OKC and play in the G League for a full year led to a two-way, led me to getting playing time, and ultimately being here now. So, don’t know I’d be if I hadn’t chosen that. Obviously, we have no way of knowing, but I’m glad I made the choice.”
The fascination with Caruso doesn’t come exclusively from his appearance, which is dominated by his thinning hair. From the shoulders down, Caruso has an NBA build. But his hair pulls attention from his 6-foot-5, 186-pound frame. He’s been compared to an accountant and an insurance salesman.
None of that would matter, however, if he wasn’t any good. It’s the contrast that so delights NBA fans.
Caruso has become a reliable role player for the Lakers. He’s averaging 5.8 points in 19.5 minutes this season. He’s shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.
Statistics suggest that the Lakers superstar duo is best when paired with Caruso. James, Davis and Caruso make up a top-10 three-player lineup (minimum 100 minutes) when measured by net rating (26.5).
“It’s really easy when you’ve got guys like that,” Caruso said of James and Davis.
Would Caruso be an everyday player alongside those two superstars if it hadn’t been for all the hours he spent working with Thunder assistant David Akinyooye or the year he played for Mark Daigneault in OKC? Like Caruso said, it’s impossible to know.
The way it played out, Caruso is giving Lakers and Thunder fans alike a reason to cheer.