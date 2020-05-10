Thirty-four years ago, while serving Oklahoma as a U.S. senator, David L. Boren brought together a group of Oklahoma business and community leaders with the common goal of improving public education in the state.
All agreed that private investment was crucial to the success of public schools in Oklahoma. They also wanted to celebrate the successes of Oklahoma’s public school system by giving statewide public attention to outstanding students and innovative educators. The result was the formation of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, established with the mission of recognizing and encouraging academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools.
Today, the foundation is a nonprofit, charitable organization supported by private contributions and led by a 180-member board of trustees composed of leaders in business, education and public service from throughout Oklahoma. To carry out its mission, the foundation focuses on five key programs.
Through its Academic Awards Program, the foundation has provided more than $4.8 million in scholarships and cash awards since 1987 to honor outstanding graduating seniors as Academic All-Staters and exceptional educators as Medal for Excellence winners.
Through its Oklahoma School Foundations Network, the foundation provides free training and resources to school foundations across the state and sponsors the Fall Forum for Oklahoma School Foundations and other training and networking events for school foundation volunteers and staff. The program has helped build one of the nation’s largest networks of school foundations, with more than 200 established to date.
Working to strengthen Early American History Education, the Foundation for Excellence administers fellowships each summer for Oklahoma fifth- and eighth-grade teachers to attend the Colonial Williamsburg Teacher Institute in Williamsburg, Virginia. The organization also co-sponsors the annual Colonial Day at the Capitol, an engaging and action-packed day of learning that brings early American history to life for fifth-grade students.
The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence began awarding Teacher Grants for Professional Development in 2003 to help teachers attend national conferences and institutes in their chosen fields. In 2006, the foundation partnered with the national Fund for Teachers and the Tulsa Community Foundation to award grants of up to $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for teams of teachers for self-designed summer professional development opportunities in locations throughout the world.
Funding for the program has increased to its highest level in five years, thanks to the growing support of an Oklahoma Tribal Alliance comprised of eight tribes. Since 2006, some 915 Oklahoma teachers have received Fund for Teachers grants totaling more than $3.1 million.
This school year, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence launched a new project to strengthen learning and improve retention rates of Oklahoma’s 55,000 students who do not speak English as their native language. The new Teachers of English Learners Pilot Project is an online learning and networking platform to support classroom teachers at schools with a high enrollment of English Learners. The project is being piloted in 19 elementary schools, with plans for an eventual statewide rollout by the State Department of Education.
Recognizing the proven impact of mentoring on student success, the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence established its Mentoring Initiative in 2006. The initiative promotes the growth and development of quality youth mentoring programs statewide, providing free consulting, program models and resources. The foundation also celebrates the impact of mentoring by honoring outstanding volunteers at the annual Oklahoma Mentor Day.
“The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is truly one of Oklahoma’s treasures,” said President Cathryn Render of Tulsa. “For 34 years, the foundation has recognized and supported Oklahoma public school educators, honored its best and brightest students and — through its programs — has made a significant impact in public schools throughout the state.”
For more information on the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, visit ofe.org or call 405-236-0006.