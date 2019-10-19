First down | Story of the game
Two teams headed in opposite directions
Chuba Hubbard’s 3-yard touchdown run gave Oklahoma State a 20-10 lead with 9:35 remaining in the third quarter. Then Baylor showed why it is a 7-0 team, while the Cowboys showed why they have dropped back-to-back games to fall to 4-3 and farther down the Big 12 Conference race.
Bears quarterback Charlie Brewer started throwing strikes. Bears running backs continued to find alleys through the OSU defense. Cowboys QB Spencer Sanders added two fumbles to his late-first half interception. The result was a 35-7 Baylor run.
Second down | Matchup that mattered
Baylor’s big-play offense vs. OSU’s slipping defense
The first time the Bears had the ball, Brewer scrambled for 17 yards and running back John Lovett took simple handoffs ahead for 20 and 25 more, the 25-yarder providing a 7-0 lead. This proved to be a warning shot: Baylor found large gaps in the Cowboys defense, and the early big plays would only get bigger. The Cowboys have made a few defensive plays the past two games, but they’re giving a lot more than they’re getting.
Third down | Game MVP
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer
Brewer was 13-of-17 passing for 312 yards and a TD, hanging in a game where he took his share of shots. OSU sacked him four times and hit him several other occasions on scrambles. The dude kept coming, though, kept utilizing his playmakers.
The Cowboys came in needing Sanders to try to play Brewer even. The freshman threw for 157 yards and had three turnovers. That was a big advantage for the Bears, and a big reason why they stayed unbeaten.
Fourth down | What’s next
2:30 p.m Saturday at Iowa State
The Cyclones have won three in a row since their 23-21 loss at Baylor on Sept. 28, win No. 3 coming Saturday at Texas Tech, 34-24. OSU’s defense will have to be on point against an ISU offense that is running and throwing to equal effect. Brock Purdy passed for 307 first-half yards in Lubbock, then gave the ball to freshman running back Breece Hall to salt away the game. Hall responded with 146 yards rushing in the second half.