TULSA AT NO. 18 MICHIGAN STATE 6 p.m. Friday, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.
TV: FS1
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records (last season): Tulsa 3-9; Michigan State 7-6
All-time series: First meeting
FOX23
Brad Carl’s forecast: Partly cloudy, cool and dry. Kickoff temp: 680
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
TU starts with most difficult task
The University of Tulsa is starting its season with maybe the most difficult game on its schedule. The Hurricane travels to East Lansing, Michigan, for a prime-time road game against No. 18 Michigan State at Spartan Stadium, which holds over 75,000 fans — more than twice the capacity of H.A. Chapman Stadium.
Second down | Key matchup
TU’s running game vs. Michigan State’s run defense
TU has two running backs on the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s best running back. Although Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II make the run game TU’s strength on offense, Michigan State was the best in the country last season at stopping the run, giving up only 77.9 rushing yards a game.
Third down | Player to watch
QB Zach Smith or Seth Boomer
Zach Smith will most likely start at quarterback Friday night, but after a position battle the entire offseason, all eyes will be on whoever takes that first snap for TU. Michigan State’s stellar run defense will most likely halt TU’s run game, so the passing game — and whoever is controlling it — will have to step up if TU wants to pull off an upset.
Fourth down | Who wins and why?
A dominating Spartan defense
From Bill Haisten: TU and Michigan State are alike in that each team is much better defensively than offensively. The Michigan State defense might be the program’s best since 1966, when a great Spartan squad nearly won the national title. Last season, Michigan State by far was the national leader in rush yards allowed — and now the 2019 Spartan defense is expected to be even better? It’s a terrible opening-night draw for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa has backfield talent, but the Spartan defensive line is on the Alabama-Clemson level of strength. Without a strong run game, the Hurricane won’t be able to muster the offense required to score an upset in East Lansing. The Spartans win it 30-14.