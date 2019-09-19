Wyoming at Tulsa 2:30 p.m. Saturday, H.A. Chapman Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Records: Tulsa 1-2; Wyoming 3-0
All-time series: Wyoming leads 3-2.
Last meeting: Tulsa won at home 35-0 in 1998.
Four Downs
First down ¦ Top storyline
Another undefeated team
Tulsa will conclude its nonconference schedule against an undefeated Wyoming team Saturday. The Cowboys’ season includes a win against Missouri in Week 1. With Wyoming being 3-0, every opponent the Hurricane has faced so far has been undefeated going into the matchup.
Second down ¦ Key matchup
TU’s run game vs. Wyoming’s run game
Both teams rely heavily on their run game, especially Wyoming. The Cowboys are averaging 245.3 yards rushing a game, compared to 81.7 through the air. Excluding a debacle against Michigan State in Week 1, TU has averaged 207 yards rushing the past two games. Although TU is more balanced offensively, whichever team has the better day on the ground will most likely have the upper hand.
Third down ¦ Player to watch
NG Jaxon Player
Last week, the Oklahoma State offense seemed to find the most success when nose guard Jaxon Player was on the sideline. Player will be a valuable asset again this week in stopping Wyoming’s run. He will be the first line of defense on almost every play, so if he has a great day Saturday, so will the Hurricane defense.
Fourth down ¦ Who wins and why
More heat and another physical test
From Bill Haisten: As the summer of 2019 apparently will never end, Saturday afternoon is expected to be fairly hot and humid at Chapman Stadium. It could result in a slight advantage for the TU guys who are accustomed to Oklahoma conditions. When Wyoming practiced Thursday, the temperature in Laramie was 76 degrees. With a strong run game and an exceedingly aggressive, physical defense, Wyoming is energized by a 3-0 start. Meanwhile, the 1-2 Hurricane should consider this a critically important, must-win exercise. TU’s only chance is to replicate for most of four quarters the run-game success it had during the first half of last week’s OSU game. Philip Montgomery will stick to a run-heavy game plan, and he’ll get a winning response from his offensive line, Shamari Brooks and Corey Taylor II. Tulsa wins 27-23.