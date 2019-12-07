Click here to vote on our final player of the week poll of the football season
1. Story of the Game
Rams come alive in third quarter
Owasso trailed 6-0 before taking over in the third quarter. Cole Dugger threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Kelan Carney, and Emaud Triplett scored from 2 yards out to turn the deficit into a 14-6 lead. Coach Bill Blankenship got his second gold ball in three years at the Rams helm and the fifth in his past six years of high school coaching. The former University of Tulsa head coach in 2011-14 won titles at Union in 2004-05 and another at Fayetteville, Arkansas, in his return to the high school level in 2016.
2. Matchup that mattered
Protecting the lead
Owasso’s pass rush kept turning up the heat on Trojans quarterback Stephen Kittleman, especially after the Rams had the lead and Jenks threatened in the fourth quarter. The key sequence came when Jenks drove for a first down at the Rams 15. Andre King and Michael Jamerson teamed on one sack and Emaud Triplett had another and the Trojans were forced out of the scoring zone and had to punt from the Rams’ 37.
3. Game MVP
Owasso QB Cole Dugger
With all the frustration Owasso encountered in the first half, Dugger kept the Rams on track. He went 24-for-34 through the air for 246 yards and delivered the go-ahead touchdown, stepping up to avoid the rush and delivering a 36-yard scoring strike to Kelan Carney. He made his one Rams season a success after transferring from Collinsville, where he was part of a 5A state semifinal team as a junior.
4. Unsung hero
Jenks RB Will Cox
The speedy senior carried 16 times for 91 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per attempt in his final game. Cox was sensational as the Trojans won seven of their last nine games to reach the state championship game for the 26th time.