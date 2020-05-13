FOX23 sports director Nathan Thompson and news photographer Lee Carter were awarded the 2020 Regional Murrow Award for Sports Reporting, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced this week. The award is for their feature on an athlete who lost his sight at the age of 21, but didn’t let going blind leave him on the bench.
The report showed how Gers continues to enjoy sports years later through a version of baseball for the visually impaired called beep ball. The story on Gers was shot and aired while his team was competing in the Beep Baseball World Series at Tulsa’s Mohawk Soccer Complex in August 2019.
This is the third year in a row and the fourth time in five years the Regional Murrow Award for Sports Reporting has been awarded to FOX23 journalists. Thompson and Carter’s story is now under consideration for a National Murrow Award. National winners will be announced in June. Their story on Gers can be found on FOX23.com.