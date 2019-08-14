KINGFISHER — Western Kingfisher County continues to shake nearly two weeks after an oil and gas operator stopped trying to complete wells at one of its locations.
An ongoing swarm of earthquakes continues to impact an area about 8 miles west of the county seat, including one that happened Aug. 7 that measured 3.5 on the Richter scale. The series of quakes included a 3.6-magnitude event that is the largest temblor believed to have been associated with hydraulic fracturing that seismologists have observed.
Jake Walter, Oklahoma’s state seismologist, said it isn’t normal for aftershocks to last this long.
“It is unusual to see a stronger earthquake associated with completion work after operations have been stopped,” he said Tuesday.
