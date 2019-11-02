Residents of the Wagoner County community of Tullahassee will go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 12 to vote on granting PSO a non-exclusive franchise for 25 years.
Early voting on the measure will take place Thursday and Friday, Nov. 7-8 at the Wagoner County Election Board office, 208 N. Lee in Wagoner. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Registered voters living in the Tullahassee city limits are eligible to vote in this election. Voters do not have to give a reason for why they are voting early.
On November 12, residents will vote at their polling location — the Tullahassee Civic Center — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.