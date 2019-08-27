By Michael Smith • Tulsa World
Fall can be a magical time, especially for fans of football, moderate temperatures and kids going back to school. There’s not much better than taking a walk in your neighborhood to witness the changing colors of the leaves — and that doesn’t cost a penny. Neither do these upcoming events, some of which are Tulsa traditions and some of which may become that in the future. Save your money for the big game, or for the Tulsa State Fair, and enjoy these weekend plans that will get you out of the house for free-falling fun.
GATHERING PLACE
Tulsa 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7 at the sports courts, this inaugural event is a double-elimination tournament for the teams, but spectators can watch for free with a kids zone and other activities available.
Tulsa in Harmony: An inspirational night of music on the Great Lawn that brings together a congregation of community choirs singing about a more unified community, along with nationally acclaimed gospel singers harmonizing with them, set for Oct. 19.
Trucktober: People-watching and food-smelling are free, but money will be needed to sample the wares from what is being described as the ultimate food-truck experience, bringing together every type of food imagineable on Oct. 12.
Sweets and Treats on Spooky Street: Kids in costume can make their way to the Chapman Adventure Playground Oct. 30-31 for sweets and treats at this child-friendly event with free candy stations, games, costume contests and live entertainment.
Indigenous Celebration: This is intended to become a new major event and “a proud expression of music, dance, art, food, and fashion, where each nation will share its story and speak of their cultural legacy,” according to the park’s staff. Meet Native American artists and learn about their talents at this Nov. 9 event on the Great Lawn.
STEM Saturday: On the first Saturday of the month, families can explore interactive activities with Science, Technology, Engineering, and/or Math in mind, from noon to 2 p.m. at the ONEOK Boathouse, including Sept. 7 (hoop glider design challenge), Oct. 5 (Oobleck) and Nov. 2 (cardboard creations).
ARTS
Tulsa Ballet on the Green: Pack a picnic for October’s First Friday Art Crawl as members of both the Tulsa Ballet main company and Tulsa Ballet II take to the Guthrie Green stage to perform innovative dance works from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. You could also win tickets to performances of this year’s “The Nutcracker.”
First Friday Art Crawl: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Oct. 4 and Nov. 1. Crowds fill M.B. Brady Street, Guthrie Green and the museums and galleries of the Tulsa Arts District during this festive monthly trek through downtown’s arts centers.
Philbrook Second Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, Oct. 12 and Nov. 9. Enjoy free admission to Philbrook Museum of Art while kids enjoy arts-and-crafts projects.
Gilcrease Funday Sunday: Free admission begins at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, Oct. 20 and Nov. 17, with events starting at noon. This family-friendly event at Gilcrease Museum takes place on the third Sunday of each month.
Kendall Whittier After Five: La Gozadera Band entertains at this “pop-up park” and Main Street Program at Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue on Sept. 12, where people can bring blankets and lawn chairs for this monthly second-Thursday event, from 5:30-9 p.m., that finds businesses in the community staying open late. Free yoga class, salsa dance, kids zone, art walk and more. Also Oct. 10 and Nov. 14.
108 Contemporary Artist Talks: Ongoing series includes a lecture by Dallas artist Kat Cole, whose works are made from porcelain enamel and steel and are designed on an industrial scale. Set for 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30.
MUSIC
Symphony in the Park: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6. The Tulsa Symphony kicks off its 2019-20 season at Guthrie Green with a program that will build up to the company’s annual fireworks finale.
MisFEST: The “Music is She and She is Music Festival” provides a platform to empower women to succeed in the music industry, and this year it features KT Tunstall as the headliner for an all-day event on Sept. 14 at Guthrie Green. In addition to art installations and vendors, and workshops on songwriting and digital marketing, the music lineup also includes Shoulda Been Blonde, Yardbone, Smoochie Wallus, Bambi, Tea Rush and Good Villains.
Wine, Jazz and World FETE: This second annual celebration at Guthrie Green features jazz, reggae and folk artists performing amid wine tastings, a Latin Food Fair, performance art, family activities and more on Oct. 5 from 5-9 p.m.
Gardens at LaFortune Concert: 7-9 p.m. Sept. 6. The last of the “summer concert series” events features the country music of Rusty Meyers at the Gardens at LaFortune Park, a green space located near the intersection of 51st Street and Hudson Avenue, northwest of the Herman and Kate Kaiser Library.
Sunday Concerts in the Park: The popular series of Guthrie Green concerts, with artists to be determined, are scheduled from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sundays.
Brown Bag It Series: 12:10-12:50 p.m. Sept. 6 (with Janet Rutland), Oct. 4 (with Dean DeMerritt with Sarah Maud and Sean Al Jabouri), Nov. 1 (with Trio Balankan). Tulsa Performing Arts Center Trust renews its free noon concert series on the first Wednesday of the month, inviting guests and downtown employees to bring lunch and enjoy live music in the PAC’s Westby Pavilion.
MOVIES
Movies in the Park: This Guthrie Green movie series — with films showing at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays — continues until “Pretty in Pink” screens on Oct. 24.
Circle Cinema special events: Tulsa’s historic art-house theater is always staging a variety of free events, and this fall that includes monthly showings of Cine de Oro (classic Mexican movies, next up on Tuesday, Sept. 3) and more to be scheduled.
Will Rogers movie nights: Admission is free, as are popcorn and beverages for this series of Will Rogers films playing on the last Friday of each month, with doors at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore opening at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. movies.
FESTIVALS
Cherokee National Holiday: This annual Labor Day weekend event, beginning Friday and lasting three days, celebrates Cherokee heritage and culture in Tahlequah, with a parade, traditional games and many vendors on hand, as well as pow-wows.
Bluegrass & Chili Festival: It’s the 40th annual event on Sept. 6-7, and it’s in downtown Wagoner where it’s free to hear all the music (including Ricky Skaggs on Friday night and Rhonda Vincent & the Rage twice on Saturday, among many others). You’ll pay for chili, and it’s worth it.
Festival Americas: This free multicultural festival celebrates the rich culture and heritage of Latin America at Guthrie Green from 4-10 p.m. Sept. 21 with live music from the band Ozomatli, dance performances, food trucks, tequila garden, art marketplace and more.
Shalomfest: Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 13. It’s more than a 20-year tradition for Temple Israel to present the best in Jewish food, music, art and culture. Enjoy live entertainment and buy all the corned beef and falafel you need, too.
Guthrie Green
Tulsa’s acclaimed urban park is more than live music and food trucks. There’s also free fitness on the green (zumba, boot camp, yoga and more) and story time events, too. Just keep checking the events at the Guthrie Green Facebook page.
EXTRAS
Tulsa’s Great Raft Race: It’s not free to race in this Tulsa tradition on Labor Day, but it’s free if you just want to watch the rafts and variety of contraptions that will travel down the Arkansas River, starting early Monday at Sand Springs River City Park.
Labapalooza: The annual Labapalooza is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 at Guthrie Green, with dog adoptions, pet tagging and many activities and events set for animal lovers.
BookSmart Tulsa events: Events featuring authors and book signings on various dates throughout the year, at various locations, including “Thriller Night” with Linwood Barclay (Sept. 19 at Magic City); “Meryl Streep: A Celebration” with Erin Carlson (Oct. 5 at Circle Cinema); and “Stranger Than Fiction: The Robbers Cave Experiment” with Gina Perry (Oct. 7 at IDL Ballroom).
BooHaHa in Brookside: This unique Oklahoma Halloween tradition returns to Brookside, this year on a Saturday, Oct. 26, with a costumed kids zone and, of course, a candy zone.
Talimena National Scenic Byway: October-November. The Talimena trip is Oklahoma’s best-known scenic drive, known for its beauty, as well as archeological and recreational value. It’s 54 miles, with 40 miles of it in Oklahoma and 17 scenic turnouts. The road begins in Talihina and winds through the Ouachita National Forest with the Kiamichi Mountains as the backdrop.