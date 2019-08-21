Stop spreading propaganda
Kudos to the Tulsa World for calling out the glaring falsehood in an editor’s note from a letter writer regarding the gun policy from Sen. Kamala Harris (“Mass murders are caused by evil,” Aug. 16).
Neither Sen. Harris nor any other Democratic candidate for president calls for, as alleged by the letter writer, “having law enforcement go to every house in the country and confiscate all their guns.”
This sort of lie is one of the many facets of a wholesale propaganda campaign intended to scare the uninformed into an ironclad opposition to any common-sense gun regulation.
I imagine the writer actually believes the lie passed along. I urge her and her cohorts to seek the truth instead of spreading malicious misinformation from the National Rifle Association.
Julie Anderson, Tulsa
Consider online school
When it was time to send my son, Bastien, off to kindergarten, I was terrified. Bastien was diagnosed with severe eczema and a host of life-threatening allergies before he turned 1.
Only eight hours into his first day of class, it became clear that the uncontrolled environment of a brick-and-mortar school couldn’t accommodate his needs.
Fortunately, online school has provided a welcome alternative for Bastien to continue his education.
Since I enrolled him at Oklahoma Virtual Charter Academy I have peace of mind knowing that he’s learning in a safe environment that won’t trigger his allergies. Attending public school from home is also enriching his learning experience.
He’s able to adjust his schedule around his medical needs so he doesn’t have to worry about missing a lesson. There are so many real-world opportunities to enhance his education when he isn’t tied to a desk for half a day.
By visiting museums and historic sites and seeing things in person, he’s unlocking his full learning potential and not just text in a book.
Watching Bastien’s eyes light up when he understands something and watching him learn and grow is nothing short of magic. With online school, this is my reality every day.
As the new school year begins, I urge all parents to consider online school as an alternative to help kids succeed.
Kiera Johnson, Midwest City