Imposing personal decisions
I’m not aware of any legislative body that has conducted an analysis to determine the economic, social, mental or physical impact of restrictive and punitive family planning laws on women, their families or society in general.
So why would governments propose coercive and punitive laws with such negative effects on their citizens?
Beliefs about when life begins can vary. I support and would fight for any woman’s right to decide to have a child and not to have an abortion.
No one should have the right to impose such a personal decision on another woman.
The Irish author Sally Rooney has expressed accurately and eloquently the reasoning for ensuring that such life-changing decisions remain with the people most affected:
“Pregnancy, entered into willingly, is an act of generosity, a commitment to share the resources of life with another incipient being. Such generosity is in no other circumstances required by law. No matter how much you need a kidney donation, the law will not force another person to give you one. Consent, in the form of a donor card, is required even to remove organs from a dead body.
“If the fetus is a person, it is a person with a vastly expanded set of legal rights, rights available to no other class of citizen: The fetus may make free, nonconsensual use of another living person’s uterus and blood supply, and cause permanent, unwanted changes to another person’s body. In the relationship between fetus and woman, the woman is granted fewer rights than a corpse.”
Barbara Bannon, Tulsa
Abortion reality
Ongoing Tulsa World coverage of an important Oklahoma abortion law continues to describe the relevant abortion method in stunningly euphemistic terms.
The Unborn-Child Protection-from-Dismemberment-Abortion Act deals with what happens to a baby; the World’s coverage pretends the baby does not exist.
The law, which has been the subject of recent court decisions, defines an abortion method used when the baby is between 12- and 24-weeks-old.
Even among pro-abortion justices on the U.S. Supreme Court there has been grudging support for the logic of treating dismemberment abortion the same as partial-birth abortion, which the court prohibited in a landmark 2007 decision.
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the Gonzales case wrote that dismemberment abortion “could equally be characterized as ‘brutal,’…, involving as it does ‘tear(ing) (a fetus) apart’ and ‘ripp(ing) off’ its limbs, ...”
The World’s description of this abortion method?
“…suction is used to remove the contents of the uterus, followed by the use of forceps and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.” (“Tulsa abortion provider appeals lower court ruling that bans standard method of abortion in Oklahoma,” Oct. 4).
How might the World report if a woman 15-weeks pregnant were in a car that was hit by a drunk driver and her baby were killed in the crash? “Contents of the uterus…”?
The Tulsa World’s motto, printed on its editorial page, ends with these words: “… publish and conceal not.”
Having abandoned that principle in favor of trying to hide the reality about abortion, a more fitting adage would be, “There are none so blind as those who will not see.”
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.