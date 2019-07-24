The creativity of food truck chefs in Tulsa is at an all-time high.
We can’t get enough of the amazing dishes that we have found at trucks throughout the city.
If you aren’t sure where to turn to try something new, we’ve got you covered.
From Brazilian food to Honduran tamales, loaded Italian sandwiches and jerk shrimp and pork belly tacos, these are some of our favorite dishes to find at area food trucks.
DOCTOR KUSTOM
It’s spelled “coxinha.” It’s pronounced co-SCHIN-ha. (Well, sort of.) It’s a teardrop-shaped ball of shredded spiced chicken, wrapped in a flour and baked potato coating and deep fried. It’s served with a tangy cream cheese sauce studded with pink peppercorns.
And it is addictively delicious.
Coxinhas are a staple of Brazilian cuisine, said Alexandre Figueira, chef and owner of Doctor Kustom, the food trailer that has been serving up examples of Brazilian food four nights a week at Dead Armadillo Brewery, 1004 E. Fourth St.
“You can find coxinhas sold in every city and town in Brazil,” said Figueira, who came to the United States in 2016 as the executive chef of the newly opened Texas de Brazil restaurant. After three years, Figueira decided to start his own business.
“We decided that we wanted to serve what are our favorite foods,” Figueira said.
That included coxinhas, as well as pastels, which are pockets of light, thin pastry filled with everything from beef and chicken to bananas and strawberries, then deep fried. Figueira serves the savory varieties with a chimichurri-like sauce made primarily of jalapeños.
Doctor Kustom also offers a uniquely Brazilian soda called Guaraná Antarctica, which has a refreshing citrusy taste, açaí bowls and sweets called brigadeiros.
“When we started, we thought our food would just appeal to Brazilians,” Figueira said. “But Tulsans have really responded to what we serve.”
— James D. Watts Jr.
ALPHA GRILL
alphagrillbbq.com Patrons of Alpha Grill tend to get lucky when owner Frank Willis III gets bored.
“When you’re sitting in the trailer all day, you start thinking about things,” Willis said. “For me, that means thinking about ways I can take something and give it a twist.”
That is how Willis, who with his family has been running Alpha Grill since 2016, has come up with such things as his jerk shrimp and pork belly tacos, which were a recent special.
“We went through the pork belly pretty fast, but the jerk shrimp has been real popular,” Willis said.
Jerk is a Jamaican seasoning that usually makes use of fiery habanero peppers, along with sweet spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon and allspice. Willis’ take on the recipe is a well-balanced sauce, with just enough lingering heat to get one’s lips tingling, mellowed by the sweet warmth of the nutmeg. Served in a flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese and smoked onions and peppers, it’s a winning combination.
And it’s these unusual combinations that have made Alpha Grill live up to its slogan of “Barbecue with a Twist.”
“When I started, I didn’t know the first thing about food trucks,” Willis said. “I just knew I wasn’t finding the kind of good, traditional barbecue that I liked. I knew a restaurant would cost an arm and a leg, so I started thinking about a food truck.”
Alpha Grill started out as a truck before Willis set up semipermanent residence near the intersection of 31st Street and Sheridan Road, where he serves up such items as his hot link and bologna sandwiches, smoked baked potatoes topped with a choice of barbecued meats up to and including ribs, and his barbecue sundae, with two meats, potato salad, cole slaw and baked beans.
He also likes to mix Tex-Mex favorites with barbecue, using his smoked meats to top nachos and fill burritos.
“We make everything we can ourselves — the beans, the slaw, our rubs and sauces,” Willis said.
Willis also makes time to support his fellow food truck operators in his neighborhood, as well as the less fortunate.
“I’ll see homeless people digging in the garbage for food, and I’ll come and tell them, ‘Don’t do that, let me make you something to eat,’ ” he said. “I’ve been very blessed in my life, but I know that most of us are just one crisis away from ending up on the streets. So I try to spread as much good will as I can.”
— James D. Watts Jr.
COMIDA SOL Y VIDA
Comida Sol y Vida Facebook page Mark Monhollon met his wife, Rosie, when he was in the Peace Corps in Honduras. They married, moved to the U.S. in the 1980s and reared five children. Rosie earned a nursing degree and worked in the medical field for more than two decades.
Rosie also was an accomplished cook. Her specialty was the labor-intensive Honduran tamal. When she semiretired, Mark had an idea.
“One day, he said, ‘Why don’t we sell them?’ ” Rosie said, and thus was born Comida Sol y Vida food truck.
“Food Sun and Life” pretty much sums up the rosy attitudes of Rosie, Mark and a daughter, Perla, who takes care of social media, marketing and does some cooking for the food truck.
The Honduran tamal bears little resemblance to the more familiar Mexican-style tamal. Rosie’s tamales are wrapped in banana leaves and have a thin, rectangular-shaped layer of masa filled with corn, peas, green olives, cayenne, cumin, cilantro, onion, garlic powder, black pepper and yellow, red and green bell peppers, and they are delicious. She also makes a chicken tamal with free-range chickens.
“I have had to modify the recipe some,” Rosie said. “They use lard in Honduras. I use real butter or sometimes grapeseed oil or sunflower oil.”
Comida Sol y Vida also offers vegetable paella and baleada, the latter a style of Honduran taco.
— Scott Cherry
MANGIAMO
Mangiamo Truck Facebook page Jeff Gillen isn’t new to the food truck game. He and his wife, Eileen, have become known as a provider of exceptional Italian cuisine, like the chicken parmigiana meatballs with vodka sauce, for more than six years out of their slick, black truck.
Mangiamo translates to “Let’s eat,” and that usually means a menu dish created from recipes four generations old from his family back east. But his newest offering combined a couple of dishes at a customer’s request.
It started with his cold Italian sandwich: a hoagie roll with a splash of balsamic vinaigrette, provolone, ham, salami, lettuce and pepperoncinis. Then the customer asked for something more, and Gillen created the Loaded Italian: the same sandwich as a base, with meatballs on top and your choice of his homemade marinara or vodka sauces on top of that.
“So he kept coming back, and it became a secret menu item. Then so many people saw others order it that they started ordering it. If that happens enough times, it makes it easy to add it to the menu,” Gillen said of the mammoth dish.
“It’s like two meals in one, and you may not have to eat the rest of the day. I serve it with a knife and a fork for convenience, and extra napkins. But I have seen people able to open their mouth wide enough to eat it that way.”
— Michael Smith
GREEN ZEBRA BOWL COMPANY
Green Zebra Bowl Company Facebook page Fun. Fresh. Plant-focused. Get it all from a food truck with green and white stripes.
Green Zebra Bowl Company is less than one year in business, but this Kitchen 66 program graduate is busy making a name for itself with its vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free bowls.
One example would be the Lucky Llama bowl, Peruvian-based and the truck’s spiciest dish (you will need your water). This tasty bowl features black beans, roasted sweet potato, red pepper, carrot and tomato. On top of that is an Aji Amarillo sauce, peanuts and cilantro.
All of that goes on top of your chosen base in the bowl: either mixed grains (brown rice, quinoa and sorghum) or organic baby spinach or the most popular choice of half-grains, half-spinach, according to Melissa Ashton, who operates Green Zebra with her husband, Scott.
The most popular is the Mexee bowl (including roasted corn and fresh pico), one of the newest is the Flyin’ Hawaiian (with coconut-ginger kale slaw), and other bowls include the Appley Ever After and the Curried Chickpea.
The prices here are easy to remember: $8.50 per bowl, add chicken for $2.50.
— Michael Smith
HOOP’S PHILLY TRUCK
Hoop’s Philly Truck Facebook page Why travel to Philadelphia for a Philly cheese steak when a Philly cheese steak will, on wheels, travel to you?
Lance Hoopingarner has been in the concession business for 23 years. He sets up annually at the Tulsa State Fair with traditional items like corn dogs and turkey legs. But he also has owned a food truck for about five years, and Philly cheese steaks are the star of the menu.
What’s the secret to a great cheese steak? “We make them with love,” Hoopingarner said — and probably good steak and seasoning salt have something to do with it.
You get a lot of flavor in the first bite, but it gets even better the more you venture into that steak, onion and melted cheese goodness. The cost is $8.
In this instance, the Hoop’s food truck was sampled at Guthrie Green. Hoop’s pops up regularly at local events like Mayfest and The Hop Jam.
— Jimmie Tramel
LANDMARK ON ROUTE 66
Fuel 66, 2439 E. 11th St. 918-861-4110
Landmark on Route 66 is a collaboration among food truck owners Joel Bein (Rub), Robert Carnoske (MASA) and Brett Perkins (Okie Goodness).
It gives a nod to its spot on the Mother Road with items such as the Blue Whale blue corn-crusted catfish sandwich and the Buck Atom’s bison sliders with “cosmic space” sauce, the latter dish a reference to the Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 store just down the street.
“We hit up Mary Beth (owner Mary Beth Babcock) about using the name, and she said, ‘Hell, yes,’ ” Bein said.
Perhaps the most intriguing item is the potchos, a waffle fry nacho with crema, cheese and meat of choice topped with two fried eggs. It’s $12 and large enough to share.
Word on the street is that it’s good for hangovers, too.
— Scott Cherry
TOASTY PROS
Toasty Pros Facebook page You’re not getting something that has been sitting under a heat lamp if you order food from the Toasty Pros food truck. You’re getting something hot and freshly cooked.
That was the first impression after taking a bite of a turkey panini sandwich ($7) from Toasty Pros, which specializes in gourmet paninis.
Panini sandwiches on the menu during a recent Food Truck Friday at Cityplex Towers included turkey, ham, Italian (with pepperoni and salami), pulled pork, veggie and roast beef. Sliders and appetizers also are available.
Paninis are served with pickles, chips, olives, pasta salad and a cookie.
— Jimmie Tramel
