It’s been a little more than a year since I returned to the Owasso Reporter as the sports editor. And it truly has been my pleasure covering the Owasso/Collinsville area.
I’ve enjoyed getting a front-row seat to many of the standout performances and games over the past 12-plus months. You can see a collection of those moments in this week’s sports section with a look back at the 2018-19 year in sports. Designer Melanie Allen did a tremendous job of making the idea come to life, as per usual.
While the games and performances make this job memorable, it is those behind-the-scenes stories that many times add so much more depth to a topic or person. It’s also the passion with which those stories are delivered that has continued to make an impression on me. The passion and pride fans have for the athletes and athletic history in the area is second-to-none.
I can’t count the times I’ve run into former longtime educator and coach Rick Dossett at Owasso games. “Papa” Dossett will inevitably have an insightful story about a current or former Ram athlete I had never heard before.
Former Collinsville athletic director Jim Riley is much the same when he’s sharing about Cardinal history.
There are numerous other people I’ve encountered on a less frequent basis who have shared a quick gem of a tale.
And, while the athletic success around the area is impressive – not many other communities in Oklahoma can claim to have active players in the NFL (Aaron Colvin and Keon Hatcher), MLB (Dylan Bundy and Brian Flynn) and NBA (Shake Milton) like Owasso can – it’s the stories behind the many other success stories that truly standout.
(I can’t take credit for the aforementioned impressive nugget of information. Owasso’s own Steve Mowery recently reminded folks of that fact on social media.)
So my plea to you is simple: Please keep those stories coming, Owasso. We are in the storytelling business. And we want to tell your stories.