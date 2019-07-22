Fun on the Lake 58 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Dropping lake levels mean more and more people are heading out on the water to enjoy fun in the summer sun. This skier was spotted Sunday near Whitehorn Cove Marina. CHRISTY WHEELAND/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Most Popular Matt Damon, Oscar-winning filmmakers to shoot Oklahoma-themed movie 'Stillwater' Epic Charter Schools embezzled millions with 'ghost students,' OSBI says Robert Bever attempts to attack prison staff with 8-inch long 'sharpened instrument,' DOC reports Coach fired by Broken Arrow school district after allegedly soliciting a minor faces 2 felony charges After Edmond man says dog dewormer cured his cancer, researchers look into others using the treatment promotion Buy the current Tulsa World Magazine: The Streets Street by Street: Telling the story of a city by the streets the go through it. promotion 2019 Best in the World Click here to Nominate and Vote for the Best in the World 2019 2019 Best in the World - Nominate Nominate and Vote for your favorites places in Tulsa. For our 6th year we leave it up to ou…