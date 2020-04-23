IN BRIEF
Berryhill hires Walker as girls basketball coach
Berryhill has hired the son of a coaching legend to head up its girls basketball program and a former Tulsa World player of the year to assist him.
Jeff Walker was named head girls basketball coach, and Rylie Torrey was named head volleyball coach and basketball assistant Thursday in a meeting of the Berryhill school board.
Walker is the son of former Fort Gibson girls coach Jerry Walker, who guided the Tigers to three state titles, five runner-up finishes and 518 wins over 22 seasons.
Torrey is a former Locust Grove and ORU basketball player. Playing for her father, Dusty Torrey, in 2015, she led Locust Grove to the 4A state title and was named Tulsa World player of the year.
The school also hired 2011 Berryhill graduate Zach Postoak as its new head baseball coach, replacing Brian Hailey. Hailey, who guided the Chiefs to a state title (2013) and three state runner-up finishes, also serves as high school assistant principal and is relinquishing baseball to take on more administrative duties.
Postoak was part of the Chiefs’ 2010 state runner-up team and has been head coach at Cushing the past two years.
Piedmont standout Crawford commits to TU
The University of Tulsa women’s program picked up a gem of a basketball recruit Wednesday when Piedmont’s Delanie Crawford gave her pledge to the Golden Hurricane.
The 5-foot-11 junior helped lead Piedmont to the 5A state championship as a sophomore and averaged 18 points per game this past season, leading the Wildcats to a 22-4 record and a return berth in the state tournament.
OSU golfer Eckroat named an All-American
For the third time in his career, Oklahoma State’s Austin Eckroat has been named an All-American.
Eckroat was part of the NCAA Division I PING All-America teams released Thursday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.
A junior from Edmond, Okla., Eckroat was one of 11 players named a second-team pick. He brings OSU’s total number of All-America selections to 186. He is OSU’s 26th three-time selection.
As a freshman, Eckroat received honorable mention All-America status as a member of the Cowboys’ national championship squad.
This season, Eckroat competed in seven stroke-play events for the Cowboys, finishing inside the top 20 six times.