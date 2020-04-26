Sand Springs doesn’t have a booming music scene but they have some amazing artists that call the town “home.”
Local musician, Morgan Ganem, wanted to showcase that talent and raise money for struggling music workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the virus, all music venues have been closed and concerts have been postponed or canceled. Ganem hosted a Facebook live concert, featuring Sam Harris, The Rogues Five, I.J. Ganem, Travis Kidd, Zac Wenzel, Scott Musick, and International superstar, Tony Orlando.
Ganem streamed the “GX2 Records Presets Morgan Ganem On Tour: Coronavirus Relief Concert” Facebook live concert Wednesday, April 22, and all of the musicians performed a song or two.
The Sand Springs music producer and performer is also using the concert to raise money for “Music Cares” an organization that helps struggling artists in their time of need.
“Music Cares has a COVID-19 fund for musicians that can’t make any money,” Ganem said. “The organization normally helps with addictions, finances, and paying bills, but they are also helping with the coronavirus.”
Ganem said all of the proceeds go straight to Music Cares, and anyone that wanted to donate could do so directly through Facebook.
“I saw what iHeart Radio did with their concert and I really liked that. I thought ‘I could do that’ on a much smaller level and feature local and regional artists. Music Cares is a great organization. I reached out to them and they were excited about the idea,” Ganem said.
The highlight of the event, other than Tony Orlando, was a performance from The Rogues Five, a local band that started in Sand Springs in the 1960s. Each musician recorded their parts from their houses since COVID-19 has the state locked down, and it turned out perfect.
“I talked to Phil (Wilson), our keyboard player, and asked him if each member wanted to do their own thing, their own song, and he said ‘I’ve got a crazy thought, let’s all play together. It will be difficult to do, but we can do it.’ I told him I was thinking the same thing,” Ganem said.
So, from their homes in Sand Springs, Las Vegas, Broken Arrow, and Tulsa, The Rogues Five recorded music for the concert.