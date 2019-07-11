Braum’s An Affair of the Heart, one of the largest arts and craft shows in the United States, will bring hundreds of vendors to Tulsa this weekend.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 12-13, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and younger.
Here are great things that you can shop for at the event.
Upcycled, vintage and repurposed items
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart not only offers handmade items alongside boutique and fashion items, but the show is also gold mine for upcycled, vintage and repurposed items. Whether you care about saving items from a landfill or simply want to purchase something with some history and meaning, Braum’s An Affair of the Heart has the vintage buyer covered. A few examples include:
• Jewelry made from recycled items. A great find is at PS:121 Jewelry. Owner Michael Ann Macaluso and her sons handmake everything in her booth, including these fun earrings made from old bicycle tires. She offers a variety of colors.
• Boots To Bags creates unique and one-of-a-kind handbags out of recycled cowboy boots.
• Pieces that do double-duty are the best kind, and a great example are these centerpieces from C2 Woodworks. These curved trays are handmade from recycled wine barrels. They are food safe so they can double as serving trays at your next gathering.
• Add some history to your kitchen with the vintage enamelware from Dude & Dot. Each piece is found, cleaned and “gussied up” by the owner to prepare the pieces for a new home.
• Combining vintage pieces with new items can curate a personal look and the La Vintage booth can help bring your rustic vision to life. Pieces like this chicken nesting box paired with succulents creates a modern yet historic vibe.
Throw a great outdoor party
Here are some tips to creating a great outdoor party, and pieces you can find at Braum’s An Affair of the Heart to pull off a fun and creative gathering:
Ambiance: Bring in some candles to create ambiance and background lighting. Candles are plentiful at the show, and showcase them in fun lantern frames from Malone’s Home Décor.
Seating: It doesn’t have to be all chairs and benches. Felicia’s Country Corner will have some great floor poufs that are comfy and easy to throw anywhere.
Music: Want some music but don’t have access to outdoor power? Pick up a handmade smartphone speaker from Berken Unlimited. They amplify sound and look great on your table.
Décor: Pick up a handmade piece of pottery for either serving or décor. Flowers, greenery or branches from your yard placed in a pitcher makes a great centerpiece (pitcher from Glazing Grace.)
Serving bowls: Olive wood serving bowls from Kibibi Design help support African women, are handmade and will make a great serving piece at your party.
Packing for a trip
Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is a great place to get prepped for your summer vacation. Packing can be a pain, but here are some pieces you can pick up at to make the whole process a little easier.
• Avoid air travel liquids rule by finding solid options for your toiletries. MySoapNArt offers solid lotion bars (in travel sizes!) and shampoo bars that don’t have to take up precious space in your quart-size bag. Bonus: the shampoo bars save lots of waste in packaging and they last forever.
• Foldover clutches can do double-duty, therefore warranting precious suitcase space. If you’re flying, put your phone, tablet or e-reader, headphones and anything you’ll use on the plane in the clutch. Pull it from your carry-on and put it in the seatback pocket. It keeps everything together, and you’ll see it sticking up before you de-board. Jade Creek Boutique has some great options.
• Oilcloth zipper bags from Tatermash are great for all things travel. Use the small ones to organize chargers or cables, or use the larger ones as packing cubes to keep clothing organized. On the way back, throw your wet bathing suits or dirty cloths into bags made from this waterproof material to protect your other items.
• Save space by packing fewer clothing items – we never wear everything we take, anyway! Take neutrals so that everything mixes and matches, but pump up the style with statement jewelry, like these earrings from Amber Marie & Co.