From staff reports
The dog days of summer are coming to an end as Tulsa’s biggest festival season ramps up early this year. Mark your calendar for these new events and family favorites.
Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning
6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16; 7-9 a.m. and 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17
Hatbox Field, 4000 Border Ave., in Muskogee
Admission: $10 evening entrance fee per car
Balloonists will fill the skies over Muskogee with an array of vibrant colors during the second annual Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning. The event will host dozens of balloon pilots and their crews, many of whom will be in the running for the Oklahoma Hot Air Balloon Championship Governor’s Trophy. John Fullbright, the Swon Brothers and country music newcomer Olivia Ooms will provide entertainment. Luminous balloon glows will take place Friday and Saturday and tether rides will be offered, along with fireworks, food trucks, a kids zone, helicopter rides and an “Up, Up and Away” 5k run Saturday morning.
Riverside Ribfest
4-10 p.m. Aug. 17
QuikTrip Great Lawn, Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Admission: Free
Gathering Place will host the inaugural Riverside Ribfest, a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top barbecue masters in the region. Vendors will also be serving barbecue-inspired dishes and small plates. The event will feature live music, local brews and barbecue.
Salsa Tasting Festival
4-8 p.m. Aug. 17
Oklahoma Aquarium,
300 Aquarium Drive
Admission: $2
The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more. Attendees can vote on their favorite salsa in three categories — Mild, Hot and Anything Goes.
Chili on the Green
11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 17
Guthrie Green,
111 E. M.B. Brady St.
Admission: Free
The Kiwanis Club of Tulsa will host its first chili championship at Guthrie Green. More than 60 International Chili Society-sanctioned chili teams from all over the U.S. will compete for cash prizes and the title of “Chili on the Green Champion.” The winner will also earn a seat at the 53rd Annual ICS World Championship Chili Cook Off. In addition to all-you-can-eat chili, the event will have live music (provided by local artists The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra and Tuesday Night Band), a muscle car show hosted by Green Country Classic Mustangs, food trucks and a kids zone that will include a Game On mobile video game truck and a giant bubble experience.
Wild Brew
5-8 p.m. Aug. 24
Cox Business Center,
100 Civic Center
General admission: $65
Wild Brew brings food from area restaurants and first-rate beers together, as well as live entertainment from local musicians. The annual event benefits The Sutton Avian Research Center. VIP patrons receive early admission at 4 p.m. and exclusive access to the VIP lounge.
India Fest
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24
River Spirit Expo at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Admission: Free
The India Association of Greater Tulsa hosts a day full of Indian culture at India Fest. You’ll be able to taste food from different regions of India, watch traditional dancing, listen to Indian music and see cultural art.
Cherokee National Holiday
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Tahlequah, various locations
The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. This annual event is a celebration of Cherokee heritage and cultural awareness. The Cherokee National Holiday attracts visitors from around the world. The three-day holiday is full of activities for all ages, from traditional Native American games like cornstalk and blowgun shooting, marbles and stickball to tournaments in basketball and softball.
PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival
6-10 p.m. Aug. 31
PostOak Lodge & Retreat,
5323 W. 31st St. North
General admission: $20
This event brings together local food vendors and wine makers for a satisfying taste of the area’s culinary scene. After sampling the food and drink, make sure to enjoy the sunset with some amazing live music.
Blue Whale Comedy Festival
Aug. 30-31
Various venues in the Tulsa Arts District
Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, live podcasts, music and workshops. Michelle Wolf and Nicole Byer will headline this year’s festival.
Dusk ‘til Dawn Blues Festival
5 p.m. to 5 a.m. Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, 422978 John Hope Franklin Blvd., Rentiesville
Admission: $18 each day
Enjoy three days and nights of Oklahoma, regional and national blues at the Dusk ’til Dawn Blues Festival in Rentiesville. Workshops, music activities and a kids village with arts will all be available. Head to this event to experience the birthplace of Oklahoma blues legend DC Minner and celebrate Oklahoma’s unique blues heritage.
Wizard World Tulsa
Sept. 6-8
Renaissance Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave.
Wizard Entertainment Inc., which stages celebrity-packed pop culture conventions at sites around the country, is returning to Tulsa. This year’s guest lineup includes Jason Momoa, Jewel Staite, Cary Elwes, Joe Flanigan, Lou Ferrigno and pro wrestler Kevin Nash.
Bluegrass & Chili Festival
Sept. 6-7
Main Street in Wagoner
Admission: Free
The 40th annual Bluegrass & Chili Festival will bring two days of live music and chili to downtown Wagoner. The festival draws tens of thousands of visitors each year and will feature a car show, Kiddie Korral and more. Performers this year include Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, The Cleverlys, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Edgar Loudermilk and more. The popular Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-Off is set for Saturday, Sept. 6.
Scotfest
5-11 p.m. Sept. 13, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 14 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15
Broken Arrow Events Park,
21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow
Admission: $10-$15 or $30 for weekend pass
Scotfest is Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage. Come to the 40th annual Scotfest for genealogy and family (clan) history, musical entertainers of local and national merit, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions.
MisFEST
3 p.m. Sept. 14
Guthrie Green,
111 E. M.B. Brady St.
Admission: Free
KT Tunstall will headline this year’s MisFEST at Guthrie Green. The 2019 lineup also includes Shoulda Been Blonde, Yardbone, Smoochie Wallus, Bambi, Tea Rush and Good Villains. The event will feature food trucks, live and interactive art installations, and vendors.
Tulsa Greek Festival
11 a.m. Sept. 19-22
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1206 S. Guthrie Ave.
Admission: $5 after 4 p.m.
The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes, including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered, such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Witness dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival.
Medicine Stone
Sept. 19-21
Diamondhead Resort in
Tahlequah
Admission: $60 for day pass
Enjoy this three-day Red Dirt music festival in Tahlequah with performances from Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Parker McCollum, John Fullbright and many others.
Festival Americas
4-10 p.m. Sept. 21
Guthrie Green,
111 E. M.B. Brady St.
Admission: Free
Festival Americas Facebook page
Festival Americas will celebrate the rich culture and heritage of Latin America with live music from Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli, dance performances, food trucks, tequila garden, art marketplace and more.
Tulsa State Fair
Sept. 26-Oct. 6
Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Admission: $12 for adults, $8 for kids age 5-12 and seniors 62 and older
The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore.
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Sept. 27-Oct. 26
The Castle of Muskogee,
3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages.
Wine, Jazz & World FETE
Oct. 3-5
Guthrie Green,
111 E. M.B. Brady St.
Admission: Free
Wine, Jazz & World FETE Facebook page
The second annual Wine, Jazz & World FETE will feature jazz and world artists, fine wines, culinary offerings, performance art and family activities.
McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival
Oct. 5
ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
Admission: $35-$40
Head to downtown Tulsa for a celebration of beer at the McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival. More than 80 different breweries will be on hand to present some of the best beer around, with many Oklahoma breweries represented.
Tulsa American Film Festival
Oct. 9-13
Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
The Tulsa American Film Festival returns for the fifth year. The event features American-made independent films of all genres, with a special emphasis on Native American, Latino American and African-American films. The event also showcases films with Oklahoma connections, as well as student films. Don’t miss filmmaker-based panels, discussions and daily after-parties at local establishment.
ShalomFest
Oct. 13
Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place
Visit Temple Israel in Tulsa to celebrate Jewish life at ShalomFest. This annual one-day Tulsa tradition features food, music, entertainment, a children’s area and more.
Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
Oct. 17-20
River West Festival Park,
2100 S. Jackson Ave.
Admission: $10
Visitors to this Oktoberfest celebration will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music straight from Germany and, of course, the chicken dance. Savor authentic German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the sounds of live Bavarian-style entertainment. Other festivities include polka dancing and rows of booths filled with art and crafts.
Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Nov. 2
QuikTrip Great Lawn,
Gathering Place,
2650 S. John Williams Way
Stroll through landscape gardens and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment.
Tulsa Pop Culture Expo
Nov. 2-3
Woodland Hills Mall,
7021 S. Memorial Drive
The 2019 Tulsa Pop Culture Expo will take place at a thinking-outside-the-box location: the vacated Sears store inside Woodland Hills Mall. Celebrities guests announced for this year’s event include Dean Cain, pro-wrestler Bill Goldberg and Jennifer Marshall. The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo benefits Tulsa Pop Kids Inc., which was created to advance literacy and education through pop culture and entertainment.