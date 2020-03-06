Super Tuesday turned into Sunday Funday with the overwhelming bipartisan support around a single cause: liquor sales.
During a divisive presidential election year, it’s reassuring that Tulsans — and thousands of other Oklahomans — can rally behind something once considered too sinful for polite company.
Almost 75% of Tulsa County voters approved allowing retail liquor stores to be open on Sundays, and six other counties did the same by a range of 56% approval (Muskogee) to 73% (Cleveland).
Kingfisher County did a complete turnabout by approving both liquor-by-the-drink (69%) and Sunday retail sales (68%).
In Tulsa, if the process of election certification goes as planned, Sunday Funday could start this weekend. So, be looking for new hours at your favorite package store.
Oklahoma has experienced a pretty remarkable culture change in the past two decades considering the plethora of casinos, acceptance of medicinal marijuana and modernized alcohol laws.
Within my lifetime, the state has gone from the liquor-by-the-wink to wine at gas stations and babies inside liquor stores.
Oklahoma’s intoxicating journey from Prohibition to happy hour is soaked in religious objections, a booming bootlegging industry and oddball halfway steps.
Before statehood, Oklahoma Territory permitted alcohol sales, but the federal government forbade it in Indian Territory, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.
In 1906, the Oklahoma Enabling Act continued the prohibition in Indian Territory for 21 years. It also restricted Oklahoma Territory alcohol sales to dispensaries set up for medicinal purposes.
That sounds familiar.
At statehood in 1907, Oklahoma was declared a bone-dry state, but the next year came the Billups Act that reinstated the dispensary system.
Not surprising, a lot of Oklahomans were sick enough to require a prescription for alcohol. That prompted a complete ban in 1911, creating a cottage industry for bootleggers and outlaws.
Oklahoma was the 18th state to ratify to 18th Amendment that brought about the era of Prohibition. It never has ratified the 21st Amendment, which ended it.
It didn’t end drinking. As Will Rogers noted, “Prohibition is better than no liquor at all.”
Beer was allowed in 1933 after the Beer for Oklahoma League (still a great name) argued for personal freedom and that it would lead to state tax revenue increases. The first delivery of legal brew arrived at the Tulsa World building by a team of horses from the Anheuser-Busch company.
Before 1959, Oklahoma voters defeated six proposals to repeal or partially repeal alcohol prohibition, proving another Rogers’ quote: “The American people will vote dry as long as they are able to stagger to the polls.”
That year, a measure passed supporting the package sale of liquor and a local option. It did not allow for liquor-by-the-drink except in licensed private clubs.
“Members” would bring their own bottle to a “club” that would sell customers cocktails from their own bottles. Technically, the club only sold the set-up and service.
It was a silly racket that only made people pay twice for their drinks and led to broad cheating. Other odd laws sprang up like women being allowed by buy alcohol at 18 and men at 21.
It also didn’t curb alcohol consumption. It was estimated that 1 million drinks were being served a year by the time liquor-by-the drink finally passed in 1984.
Approval came by a slim 52%, despite a bitter battle between the wets and drys. Churches held voter registration drives, funded groups that ran television ads. Preachers took to the pulpit.
The most notable difference was the attraction of national restaurant chains finally able to sell alcoholic beverages.
It stayed pretty much the same until Oklahoma voters approved State Question 792 in November 2016 to allow cold sales of wine and beer in grocery and convenience stores. Liquor stores were able to sell cold beer and nonalcohol items like mixers.
A subsequent law change ended the silly practice of parents having to leave babies and toddlers in a car or at the liquor store door.
And counties now have the option now of opening up liquor stores on Sunday. If a large grocery chain can sell a six-pack for Sunday night football, then so should small retail liquor stores.
On this, residents in seven Oklahoma counties agree. Good bet more will join.
The shift that ended Oklahoma Prohibition in 1959 has been attributed to urban growth, youthful leadership and changing attitudes toward individual choice and sin.
Perhaps there is something similar in play. With increased travel and diversity of people and experiences, residents don’t see alcohol consumption as the decline of communities.
Also, there is a growing number of younger Americans, as millennials (ages 24-39) are creeping up on baby boomers to be the biggest voting demographic. In elections this year, boomers make up 28% of voters followed by millennials at 27%.
This generation has grown up with technology and alcohol being consumed in social functions. It’s just not the bugaboo it used to be.
Some faiths still forbid, or at least frown upon, alcohol consumption but a lot of mainline preaching and public advocacy has moved to different concerns such as health care, immigration, reproductive rights, equal rights or environmental preservation.
Liquor store hours are still heavily regulated. They still remain closed — by law — on Thanksgiving, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Christmas.
But Election Day alcohol sales have been allowed since 2006.
Good thing too. We all deserve a drink after the final vote is tallied this year.