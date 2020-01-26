Harrison Neals, of Muskogee, moves a box of Lemon-ups to a smaller stack during Girl Scout Cookie distribution in Broken Arrow on Saturday. A parade of cars, vans, trucks, and trailers lined up to load up and distribute troop orders to Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma’s 30 county area over the next two weeks. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Girl Scouts cookies arrive
Ian Maule
Staff Photographer
Ian has worked for the Tulsa World since 2015 as a staff photographer. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in photojournalism. His work has been featured in the New York Times, LA Times and by The Associated Press.
