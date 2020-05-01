1. Norman (6A, 24-1)
Won last year’s Class 6A state title and sits in the same spot on this list for the second straight year. Star-studded squad traded 2019 post standout Kendra Gillispie for nationally ranked Prague transfer Chantae Embry and didn’t miss a beat. Captured the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference title and won its final 22 games, racing past Sapulpa 61-42 in the area tournament.
2. Edmond Deer Creek (6A, 22-4)
Gave Norman its only loss, won the Antlers’ Bruce Gray Invitational in January and didn’t lose to an Oklahoma team before falling at Norman North and at Moore in a six-day span in February.
3. Sapulpa (6A, 23-4)
Led by Temira Poindexter, Ray Osborn and Stailee Heard, averaged 59.1 points per game, won 19 of its final 21 and beat Mustang in the area tournament to reach the 6A state tournament for the first time in five years. Captured the Frontier Valley Conference title with a 13-1 league record.
4. Moore (6A, 21-5)
Led by nationally ranked junior Aaliyah Moore and senior guard Ashanti Day, won 15 of its final 17 games and qualified for state for the first time in 22 years. Won the John Nobles Invitational and lost in overtime to Booker T. Washington in a monumental Tournament of Champions final.
5. Anadarko (4A, 26-1)
On the heels of last year’s 4A state title, outscored opponents by 31.3 points per game and won its final 24 outings. Captured its MidFirst Warrior Classic and Purcell’s Heart of Oklahoma tournament and lost only to Union in the final of the Southern Invitational at Plainview.
6. Classen SAS (4A, 23-3)
Looked like one of the best teams in any classification after winning the Fort Smith (Arkansas) Tournament of Champions and stampeding Putnam North, Union and B.T. Washington to win a second straight Jenks/Union Invitational title.
7. Tahlequah Sequoyah (3A, 26-1)
Outscored opponents by 32.7 points per game and seemed to improve with every game. Jordan Gann, Smalls Goudeau and Jaide Long played key support roles and four-year standout Lexy Keys was the consummate leader, coach Justin Brown said, sacrificing her own scoring to set up teammates and make sure everybody stayed organized.
8. Union (6A, 21-5)
Allowed fewer than 40 points per game for much of the season and defeated B.T. Washington in area play to earn a repeat berth in the state tournament. Gave 4A No. 1 Anadarko its only loss.
9. Choctaw (6A, 24-2)
Led by senior guard Mackenzie Crusoe, won its first 14 games, captured the Harrah Invitational and ran the table on the way to the Big 10 Conference championship. Lost only to Moore, falling twice in three meetings.
10. B.T. Washington (6A, 22-5)
Won its first 14 games and held the 6A No. 1 ranking in early January. Rallied to beat Moore in overtime in the Tournament of Champions final and gave Tahlequah Sequoyah its only loss.
11. Grove (4A, 23-3)
Led by Rory Geer, Kolby Boyett and Mikalle Pair, rolled through a Metro Lakes Conference filled with 5A opponents for the second straight year. Did a defensive number on Fort Gibson in the area tournament and qualified for state for the first time since 2015.
12. Will Rogers (5A, 24-3)
After a seventh-place finish in the Tournament of Champions, reeled off 17 straight wins and held the 5A No. 1 spot entering the postseason. Captured the Green Country Conference title, qualified for the state tournament and matched a school record for wins in a season.