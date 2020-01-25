Ms. Inside
Journey Armstead
Sand Springs • 5-8 • So.
Scored a career-high 31 vs. Jenks on Jan. 7 and is averaging 18.2 points as a sophomore. Helped lead East Central to the 5A state tournament last season and was an All-Green Country Conference selection.
Charie Barnett
Morris • 5-9 • Jr.
Heartland Conference player of the year last season averages 13 points, 12 rebounds as a junior. All-Warner Tournament selection. Excellent student, plays trumpet in the school marching band.
Lexy Borgstadt
Verdigris • 5-7 • Jr.
Played key reserve role as a freshman and sophomore and averages 12.2 points. 6.7 rebounds in her first starting season. Scored career-high 21 vs. Rejoice Christian last season and 20 vs. Vinita on Jan. 14.
Kloe Bowin
Tahlequah • 6-1 • Sr.
Averages 11.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 blocked shots and is shooting 59% from the field and 81% from the foul line. State track qualifier in the long jump. Signed with Rogers State University.
Jayla Burgess
Union • 6-2 • Sr.
A force in the middle for a defense allowing just 36 points per game. Helped lead Redskins to the 6A state tournament as a junior. Ranks in the upper 3% of her class. Signed with West Texas A&M.
Nakia Cullom
Will Rogers • 5-9 • Sr.
Helped lead Ropers to last year’s 5A state tournament and averages 13 points, 4 rebounds as a senior. Ranked among Tournament of Champions scoring leaders and was a second-team all-tourney selection.
Marley Jo Eaves
Inola • 5-8 • Sr.
Four-year starter leads her team in points (14), rebounds (7.5) and steals (1.5). Also a four-year volleyball starter. Enjoys working on her family’s ranch and plans to study animal science at OSU.
Kaylen Nelson
Union • 5-11 • Jr.
Leads her team in scoring (11.2) in her third starting season and shares the lead in rebounding (5.8). MVP of Plainview’s Southern Invitational and an All-Putnam City tourney first-team selection.
Alyssa Nielsen
Bixby • 5-11 • Fr.
Averages 9.5 points and 4.4 rebounds as part of a ninth-grade group that went 33-0 in junior high. Posted her first double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) vs. Putnam West in the Putnam City Invitational.
Ray Osborn
Sapulpa • 5-8 • Sr.
Four-year contributor averages 12.2 points, 3.3 rebounds as a senior. Scored game-high 20 vs. Mustang in Skiatook Invitational final and was a first-team all-tourney selection. Nearing 700 career points.
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa • 6-1 • Sr.
Averaging 19.3 points, 3.4 rebounds while shooting 57%. Daughter of former TU standout Ray Poindexter. Scored 34 vs. Jenks on Jan. 14. Was the Skiatook Invitational MVP.
Faith Springwater
Tahlequah • 5-10 • So.
Averaging 12.1 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists. Has expanded her range since her freshman year and is shooting 65% (17-for-26) from 3-point range. Had 16 points, 12 rebounds in a win over Collinsville.
Alice Stevenson
Perkins-Tryon • 6-0 • Sr.
Two-time Tulsa 7 Conference player of the year averages 12.7 points, 7.4 rebounds as a senior. Has more than 1,100 career points, 550 career rebounds. Signed with Abilene Christian.
Ruth Udoumoh
Victory Christian • 6-0 • Sr.
Averages 16 points, 6.6 rebounds and helps lead a defense allowing only 35 points per game. Also part of Conquerors’ three straight state volleyball championships. Signed with OSU.
Reese Webb
Fort Gibson • 6-0 • Jr.
Averages 9.1, 4.6 rebounds in her third varsity season. Part of Tigers’ 4A state championship team as a freshman in 2018. “Can play any position on the floor,” coach Chuck London said.
Ms. Outside
Linda Brice
Coweta • 5-5 • Jr.
Helped lead Tigers to the 5A state tournament in her first two varsity seasons. Averages 12.5 points as a junior and has more than 900 career points. Metro Lakes offensive player of the year as a sophomore.
Makenna Burch
Jenks • 5-7 • Sr.
The reigning Ms. Outside recently went over 900 career points. Averages 17.4 points as a senior and averaged 20.1 as a junior when she was second-team All-Frontier Conference. Signed with TU.
Carrigan Hill
B.T. Washington • 5-6 • So.
Made dramatic, go-ahead 3-pointer vs. Moore in the Tournament of Champions final and was an all-tourney selection. Shooting 38.9% from behind arc as a sophomore while averaging 8.8 points, 3.5 assists.
Autumn Hines
Adair • 5-8 • Sr.
Versatile guard helped lead Warriors to last year’s 3A state championship. Scored 21 points in a semifinal win over OKC Millwood and was named state tournament MVP. Signed with OBU.
Lexy Keys
Tah. Sequoyah • 5-9 • Sr.
MVP at the 3A state tournament as a freshman and won a second gold ball as a sophomore. Has more than 1,500 points, 400 rebounds and 400 assists over four seasons. Signed with UT-Arlington.
Chloe Martin
Bartlesville • 5-7 • Sr.
Averages 13.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and went over 1,000 career points on Dec. 4. Averaged 15.2 points last year and helped lead Pryor to a 5A runner-up finish as a sophomore. Signed with Pittsburg (Kansas) State.
Wyvette Mayberry
B.T. Washington • 5-8 • Sr.
Scored 28 in the final of the Tournament of Champions and was tourney MVP. Was part of an Arkansas state championship team as a freshman and a state runner-up team as a sophomore. Signed with ORU.
Tynajah “TT” Mitchell
East Central • 5-3 • Sr.
Small, super-quick guard helped lead her school to last year’s 5A state tournament and averages 15.5 points, six assists as a senior. Scored 29 in a 64-59 win over 3A No. 7 Christian Heritage.
Lizzie Shephard
Vinita • 5-8 • Sr.
Four-year starting guard averages 17.8 points, 4.3 rebounds as a senior. Crowned homecoming queen on Jan. 21. Shooting 82% from the foul line. Three-year state track qualifier. Signed with NWOSU.
Mariah Smith
Edison • 5-9 • Sr.
Averages 14.3 points, 5.7 rebounds as a senior. Scored 30 vs. McLain on Nov. 21, going 6-for-6 from 3-point range with six steals. Averaged 14.5 points as a junior and was All-Green Country Conference.
Tyia Treleaven
Holland Hall • 5-3 • Sr.
Averages 10.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and provides leadership for the 4A No. 16 Dutch. Made tying 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and scored 17 in a 65-64 win over OKC Millwood in the Bethany tournament final.
Jade Upshaw
Kellyville • 5-6 • Jr.
Heartland Conference player of the year as a freshman and an all-league selection as a sophomore. Averages 21 points as a junior and went over 1,000 career points in the Tournament of Champions.
Karly Wadsworth
Oologah • 5-9 • Sr.
Averages 16.8 points, four assists and is nearing 1,600 career points. Oologah tournament MVP as a junior. Made at least one 3-pointer in 46 straight games as a sophomore and junior. Signed with UCO.
Zoey Whiteley
Fort Gibson • 5-8 • Sr.
Strong perimeter defender averages 7.2 points, 4.4 rebounds in her third starting season. Part of Tigers’ 2018 state championship team and was a second-team all-state tournament selection. Senior class secretary.
Landry Williams
Metro Christian • 5-9 • Jr.
Explosive 3-point shooter is hitting 47.8% as a junior and averaging 20.4 points. Made eight 3-pointers in a game as a Bixby freshman in 2018. Daughter of former TU guard Shawn Williams.