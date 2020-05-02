Taylen Collins
Muldrow • Senior
Explosive leaper and a game-changer on both ends of the floor. Helped lead Bulldogs to 103 wins over four seasons and a Class 4A state runner-up finish and Tournament of Champions title as a junior. A two-time NOAA conference MVP. Daughter of Terry Collins, part of Oklahoma State’s 1995 Final Four team. Career totals: 118 games, 1,677 points, 891 rebounds, 277 assists, 328 steals.
College: Oklahoma State
Chantae Embry
Norman • Junior
Powerful 6-foot-1 forward is a four-star prospect, rated No. 57 nationally in upcoming senior class by ESPN. Moved from Prague and helped lead Tigers to a 24-1 record in her first 6A season. Averaged 23 points and 13.1 rebounds as a Prague freshman, missed last year with a knee injury. Has 14 Division I offers.
Career totals: 52 games, 1,041 points, 603 rebounds, 149 assists, 120 steals.
College: Undecided
Baylee Fincher
Ponca City • Senior
Gifted passer and scorer, helped lead Wildcats to the state tournament as a freshman and senior. Used frequent breathing treatments to keep her cystic fibrosis in check and led her team in scoring for most of four seasons. Had 24 points and 7 rebounds as Wildcats upset B.T. Washington in the 2020 area final.
Career totals: 92 games, 1,334 points, 559 rebounds, 327 assists, 198 steals.
College: West Texas A&M
Rory Geer
Grove • Junior
Went over 1,300 career points as a junior, helping lead Ridgerunners to a 23-3 record, second straight Metro Lakes Conference title and a 4A state tournament berth. Had 24 points, 10 rebounds vs. Claremore and was conference MVP for the second straight year. Scored career-high 29 vs. Stilwell as a freshman.
Career totals: 80 games, 1,317 points, 560 rebounds, 131 assists, 221 steals.
College: Undecided
Hailey Grant
Claremore • Senior
Endured tragedy to lead Zebras to within one game of the 5A state tournament. Averaged 19.3 points and 12.8 rebounds and was Metro Lakes offensive player of the year. Had 23 points, 19 rebounds vs. Glenpool on Feb. 22, two days after her mother died of cancer. Averaged 21.7 points over her final 13 games.
Career totals: 104 games, 1,290 points, 733 rebounds, 136 assists, 147 steals.
College: Missouri Southern (signed)
Jordan Harrison
Classen SAS • Sophomore
Small but fiercely competitive, helped Comets qualify for back-to-back 4A state tournaments and become one of the state’s top teams regardless of class. Had 16 points, 5 assists in win over B.T. Washington on Jan. 25. “Her tenacity and (basketball) IQ are next-level,” coach James Perinovic said.
Career totals: 49 games, 436 points, 132 rebounds, 163 assists, 140 steals.
College: Undecided
Lexy Keys
Tahlequah Sequoyah • Senior
Helped lead Indians to four consecutive 3A state tournament berths. Face of the program since her freshman year when she was state tournament MVP. Part of 103 wins, two state championship teams and a state-semifinal finish. Averaged career-best 18.2 points as a junior. Made 203 career 3-pointers.
Career totals: 114 games, 1,806 points, 433 rebounds, 466 assists and 412 steals.
College: UT-Arlington (signed)
Rylee Langerman
Christian Heritage Academy • Senior
Four-year starter was part of state championship teams as a freshman and sophomore, a state runner-up finish as a junior and a 40-game winning streak in that span. Scored a career-high 40 against Mount St. Mary on Feb. 1. Averaged a double-double as a senior and had a career-high 137 steals.
Career totals: 120 games, 1,650 points, 785 rebounds, 394 assists, 423 steals.
College: Arkansas (signed)
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
Classen SAS • Sophomore
Dominant forward is one of the state’s best young players. Has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and at least one from every Power Five conference. Shot 59%, had 22 double-doubles, 100 blocked shots and was part of 51 wins in her first two seasons. Had 19 rebounds against B.T. Washington in the Jenks/Union Invitational final.
Career totals: 55 games, 736 points, 519 rebounds, 80 assists, 91 steals.
College: Undecided
Wyvette Mayberry
B.T. Washington • Senior
Part of an Arkansas state championship team as a freshman, a state runner-up team as a sophomore and led Hornets in scoring the past two years. Frontier Valley Conference MVP and Tournament of Champions MVP after scoring 28 against Moore in the championship game. Daughter of former NBA guard Lee Mayberry.
Career totals: 117 games, 1,386 points, 443 rebounds, 226 assists, 278 steals.
College: UT-Arlington (signed)
Aaliyah Moore
Moore • Junior
Averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and shot 58% as a junior, leading Lions to their first state tournament berth in 22 years. Gatorade state player of the year. Rated seventh nationally in upcoming senior class by ESPN. Started every game for USA Basketball’s U16 FIBA Americas 2019 gold medal team. Career totals: 73 games, 1,274 points, 698 rebounds, 102 assists, 91 blocked shots.
College: Texas (committed)
Temira Poindexter
Sapulpa • Junior
Shot 51.3% overall and made 51 3-pointers, helping Chieftains capture the Frontier Valley title and the school’s first state tournament berth in five years. Went 6-for-7 from behind the arc vs. Edmond Memorial on Dec. 6, made seven 3-pointers vs. Jenks on Jan. 14 and scored 28 vs. Mustang in the area final.
Career totals: 68 games, 889 points, 273 rebounds, 131 assists, 87 blocked shots.
College: Undecided
Skylar Vann
Edmond Deer Creek • Senior
Dominating inside player, part of a state-semifinal team as a freshman and helped lead Antlers back to the 6A state tournament as a senior. Averaged more than 10 rebounds per game over four seasons. COAC offensive player of the year.
Career totals: 106 games, 1,605 points, 1,062 rebounds, 206 steals, 108 blocks.
College: Oklahoma (signed)
Kelbie Washington
Norman • Junior
Described as “the best defender and playmaking guard in the state,” by head coach Michael Neal. Helped lead Tigers to the 6A state title as a sophomore and a 24-1 record and No. 1 ranking as a junior. Had more than 100 rebounds, 100 assists and 100 steals for the third straight year. Holds 15 Division I offers.
Career totals: 81 games, 1,049 points, 326 rebounds, 330 assists, 340 steals.
College: Oklahoma (committed)
Averi Zinn
Anadarko • Senior
Lightning-quick point guard was part of 101 wins over four seasons. Helped lead Warriors to last year’s 4A gold ball and was consensus choice as state tournament MVP. Had more than 100 assists in each of her final three seasons and set a school record as a senior with a 5:1 assists-to-turnovers ratio. Career totals: 113 games, 1,086 points, 393 rebounds, 457 assists, 330 steals.
College: Oklahoma Baptist (signed)
Coach of the year
Justin Brown
Tahlequah Sequoyah
Moved from Locust Grove and guided the elite program to a 26-1 record in his first season. Said it was “sickening” the Indians couldn’t compete for a fourth gold ball in six years, but “thoroughly enjoyed the fun year we had.” Coached Locust Grove’s girls the previous eight years, guiding them to a 4A state title in 2015. Coached Pawnee’s girls to a state title (2009) and state runner-up finish (2010). His 21-year coaching record is 350-190.