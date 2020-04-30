All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive
All World Girls Basketball Player of the Year Finalists
Listed alphabetically, here are the five finalists for the All World girls basketball Athlete of the Year.
Journey Armstead
SAND SPRINGS, SOPHOMORE
Moved from East Central and made an immediate impact at the Class 6A level. Averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists and received first-team Frontier Valley all-conference honors. Had a career-best 32 points and seven rebounds vs. Jenks on Jan. 7 and scored in double figures in all 23 games. “Did everything she could to help a team unranked in preseason reach 15-8 and (a No. 11 ranking),” coach Josh Berry said. Helped lead East Central to the 5A state tournament as a freshman and received All-Green Country Conference recognition.
College: Not committed
Hailey Grant
CLAREMORE, SENIOR
Averaged 19.3 points and 12.8 rebounds and endured tragedy to lead Zebras to within one game of the Class 5A state tournament. Had 23 points and 19 rebounds vs. Glenpool on Feb. 22, two days after her mother died of cancer. Scored 36 in an earlier win over Glenpool and averaged 21.7 points over her final 13 games, most of which were squeezed in around extended hospital trips to be with her mother. Metro Lakes Conference offensive player of the year. “I’ve never had a player overcome more adversity to do what she did,” coach Mike Hughes said.
College: Missouri Southern
Lexy Keys
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH, SENIOR
Helped lead Indians to a 26-1 record, Class 3A No. 1 ranking and a fourth consecutive state tournament berth. The face of Sequoyah basketball for the past four years, part of 103 wins in that span, two state titles and a semifinal finish. State tournament MVP as a freshman. Averaged a career-best 18.2 points as a junior and 16.4 points, 4.6 assists and four steals as a senior. Scored 1,806 career points and had 203 career 3-pointers. Had more than 400 each in career rebounds, steals and assists.
College: UT-Arlington
Wyvette Mayberry
B.T. WASHINGTON, SENIOR
Smooth and versatile, the fourth daughter of former NBA guard Lee Mayberry to shine at the high school level. Was part of an Arkansas state championship team as a freshman and a state runner-up team as a sophomore. Returned home to lead the Hornets in scoring in her final two seasons. Scored 28 vs. Moore in the Tournament of Champions final and was named tournament MVP. Named Frontier Valley league MVP and defensive player of the year. “Rare to find a girl who is humble, can score 30 and lock down the other team’s best guard,” coach Rabu Leyva said.
College: UT-Arlington
Temira Poindexter
SAPULPA, JUNIOR
Shot 51.3% overall, 37.5% from 3-point range (51-for-136) and blocked 50 shots, helping lead Chieftains to the Frontier Valley title, 23-4 record and a ticket to the 6A state tournament. Averaged 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds and was named conference offensive player of the year. Made seven 3-pointers and scored 34 points vs. Jenks on Jan. 14. Went 6-for-7 from behind the arc vs. Edmond Memorial on Dec. 6. Scored 28 vs. Mustang in the area final and had 20 or more nine times. Daughter of former University of Tulsa forward/center Ray Poindexter.
College: Undecided
FIRST TEAM
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Journey Armstead, Sand Springs 6A 5-8 So. 18.8
Hailey Grant, Claremore 5A 6-1 Sr. 19.3
Lexy Keys, Tahl. Sequoyah 3A 5-8 Sr. 16.4
Wyvette Mayberry, B.T. Washington 6A 5-8 Sr. 15.3
Temira Poindexter, Sapulpa 6A 6-1 Jr. 17.4
COACH OF THE YEAR
Darlean Calip, Sapulpa • Guided the Chieftains to the Frontier Valley title and the seventh state tournament berth in her 15 years at the helm. Tenure also includes a 6A gold ball in 2007 and runner-up finish in 2008. Winning is fun, she said, and loving where you work is the cherry on top. “You won’t find many places that support girls basketball like Sapulpa does. I’ll be here for as long as they’ll have me,” she said. An Okemah High and East Central University graduate, also guided Jenks to state titles in 2001 and 2003. Has a 23-year record of 398-198.
Second Team
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Nakia Cullom, Will Rogers 5A 5-9 Sr. 14.5
Stailee Heard, Sapulpa 6A 5-9 Fr. 14.9
Kaylen Nelson, Union 6A 5-11 Jr. 12.8
Ray Osborn, Sapulpa 6A 5-8 Sr. 14.7
Ruth Udoumoh, Victory Christian 4A 6-1 Sr. 14.9
Third Team
Player, school Cl. Ht. Gr. Avg.
Lexy Borgstadt, Verdigris 4A 5-9 Jr. 13.2
Linda Brice, Coweta 5A 5-5 Jr. 16.7
Makenna Burch, Jenks 6A 5-6 Sr. 16.6
Jayla Burgess, Union 6A 6-2 Sr. 8.2
Jade Upshaw, Kellyville 3A 5-6 Jr. 18.9
Honorable mention
Adair: Mia Bagby, 5-5, Sr.; Sophie Bagby, 5-7, Sr.; Autumn Hines, 5-8, Sr.; Grace Johnson, 5-8, Sr.
Barnsdall: Kyndal LeFlore, 5-5, Sr.; Jaydon Mackey, 5-6, Sr.
Bartlesville: Elise Cone, 5-7, Sr.; Lydia Knollmeyer, 6-0, Sr.; Chloe Martin, 5-7, Sr.
Beggs: Devon Hightower, 5-7, Sr.
Berryhill: Mia Fugate, 5-6, Fr.; Brooke Hutchings, 5-6, Sr.; Callie Scott, 5-6, Jr.
Bishop Kelley: Rachel Avedon, 5-6, So.; Meaghan Cyr, 5-7, Sr.
Bixby: Gentry Baldwin, 5-5, Fr.; Kate Bradley, 5-6, Jr.; Meredith Mayes, 6-2, Fr.; Alyssa Nielsen, 5-11, Fr.; Deonna Owens, 5-5, Sr.; Gracy Wernli, 5-8, Fr.
B.T. Washington: Carrigan Hill, 5-5, So.; Armani Reed, 5-8, Sr.; Aunisty Smith, 5-10, So.
Bristow: Camille Pritchard, 5-10, So.
Broken Arrow: Jada Hytche, 5-7, Jr.; Taleyah Jones, 5-8, So.
Cascia Hall: Kate Dreyer, 6-0, Sr.; Landrey Hill, 5-9, Fr.
Catoosa: Faith Hopkins, 5-6, So.; Delaney Labass, 5-7, Sr.
Chouteau: Loribeth Miller, 5-8, Jr.; Ashlee Pierce, 5-6, Jr.; Danielle Sawyer, 5-10, Jr.
Claremore: Maddie Hardage, 6-2, Sr.
Cleveland: Bailey Layman, 5-7, So.
Collinsville: Kelly Ellis, 5-9, Jr.; Brooklynn Farley, 5-10, Sr.; Abbey Stamper, 5-4, Fr.
Coweta: Hannah Meadows, 5-5, Jr.; Lexi Mercer, 6-0, Jr.; Allyson Mercer, 5-11, Jr.; Madison Wheat, 5-4, Sr.
Cushing: Katelyn Carrier, 5-7, Jr.; Kelly McBroom, 5-9, So.; Lola Nanateo, 5-6, Jr.; Kylie Neilson, 6-0, Sr.; Rachel Sherwood, 5-7, Jr.
Davenport: Emylee Keith, 5-5, Jr.; Karli Wunderlich, 5-8, Sr.
Dewey: Cheyan McDaniel, 5-9, So.
East Central: Rashon Griffin, 5-9, Sr.; Ariaonna Mack, 5-8, Sr.; TT Mitchell, 5-4, Sr.; Tiffany Robinson, 5-11, Sr.; Shay Stone, 6-1, Sr.
Edison: Makenzie Davis, 5-7, Sr.; Mariah Smith, 5-7, Sr.; Taniya Tease, 5-7, Sr.
Fort Gibson: Mallory Baker, 5-9, Sr.; Baylee London, 6-1, Sr.; Reese Webb, 6-1, Jr.; Zoey Whtieley, 5-8, Sr.
Glencoe: Emily Cavett, 5-4, Sr.; Jill Clark, 5-10, Jr.; Kayla Frank, 5-8, Jr.
Glenpool: Skylar Cummings, 5-6, So.
Haskell: Sydni Roberts. 5-10, Sr.
Hilldale: Skye Been, 5-3, Jr.; Madi Folsom, 5-8, Jr.;
Holland Hall: Ava Greer, 5-8, So.; Elise Hill, 5-6, Fr.; Carrington Jones-Jackson, 5-4, Sr.; Johnna Orange, 5-8, Sr.; Tyia Treleaven, 5-3, Sr.
Inola: Marley Jo Eaves, 5-8, Sr.; Kelsie Roberts, 5-5, Sr.
Jenks: Trinity Jackson, 6-2, Sr.; Haley Meely, 5-3, Sr.
Kellyville: Kailyn Bearpaw, 5-9, Jr..
Keys Parkhill: Ashlynn Berry, 5-3, Jr.; Kylie Eubanks, 5-8, So.
Kiefer: Megan King, 5-7, Jr.
Liberty: Jenikka Boone, 5-7, Fr.
Lincoln Christian: Ellie Brueggemann, 5-9, Fr.; Micah Clayton, 6-0, Jr.; Lexi Murphy, 5-6, So.
Locust Grove: Madi Smith, 5-7, Jr.; Kaitlyn Spradlin, 5-5, Jr.; Landrey Sweeney, 5-8, Sr.
Mannford: Kourtney Whittenburg, 5-7, Sr.; Keeli Welden, 5-5, Sr.
Memorial: Nakya Blakley, 5-8, Fr.; Chiovari Palmore, 5-8, So.
Metro Christian: Avery Blubaugh, 5-7, Jr.; Landry Williams, 5-9, Jr.
Mounds: Treysa Clay, 5-2, Jr.; Emmalea Weeks, 5-7, Jr.
Morris: Charie Barnett, 5-9, Jr.; Maddie Moore, 5-7, Fr.
Muskogee: Lonnesha Hill, 5-7, Sr.; Akira Eubanks, 5-10, So.
Okmulgee: McKenzie James, 5-4, Sr.; Morgan James, 5-4, Sr.; Destiny Jordan, 5-10, Sr.
Olive: Brianna Viers, 5-9, Jr.
Oologah: Baylie DeSpain, 5-10, Sr.; Kiah Purdunn, 5-6, Jr.; Lilly Ruark, 5-6, Sr.; Karly Wadsworth, 5-9, Sr.
Owasso: Mallory Hendrix, 5-10, Sr.; Kelsey Korb, 5-4, Sr.; Avery Vancuren, 5-8, Sr.
Perkins-Tryon: Ella Rains, 6-0, Jr.; Alice Stevenson, 6-0, Sr.
Preston: Abbie Long, 5-8, Sr.
Prue: Emma McCarthy, 5-6, Fr.
Pryor: Madison Bradshaw, 5-11, Sr.; Rhett Looney, 5-5, Jr.; Rylie Looney, 6-0, Sr.
Regent Prep: Zoe Camp, 6-0, Sr.; Liddie Shapleigh, 5-8, Sr.
Rejoice Christian: Chloe Ball, 6-0, Sr.; Maddie Curtis, 5-7, Sr.; Elizabeth Price, 5-7, So.; Tara Shaw, 5-10, Jr.
Ripley: Kelsie McCollom, 5-6, So.; Erica Terrell, 5-6, Jr.
Riverfield: Miranda Cagle, 5-5, So.; Hannah Greiner, 5-6, Sr.; Abigail Pope, 5-7, Jr.
Sand Springs: Madison Burris, 5-9, Sr.; Hailey Jackson, 5-9, Fr.; Raegan Padilla, 5-8, Jr.
Sapulpa: Alexis Lewis, 5-11, Jr.; Zoey Mason, 5-9, Jr.; De’Shawnti Thomas, 5-9, Jr.
Skiatook: Martina Aeschliman, 5-6, Sr.; Taylor Hight, 5-10, Sr.
Stillwater: Chrissen Harland, 5-8, So.; Claudia Vanzant, 6-0, Jr.
Stroud: Kileigh Mixon, 5-9, Fr.; Jadyn Young, 5-10, Jr.
Summit Christian: Ashley Fritch, 5-10, Sr.; Clara Giddens, 5-4, Sr.; Kennedy Langebartels, 5-8, Sr.
Tahlequah: Kloe Bowin, 6-1, Sr.; Kacey Fishinghawk, 5-5, Jr.; Kynli Heist, 5-6, Sr.; Lydia McAlvain, 5-8, So.; Faith Springwater, 5-10, So.
Tahlequah Sequoyah: Jordan Gann, 5-10, Jr.; Lana Gass, 5-8, Sr.; Smalls Goudeau, 5-9, So.; Daryl Hooper, 5-9, Sr.; Jaide Long, 5-10, Sr.; Jessica Mackey, 5-11, Jr.
Union: Darian Carr, 5-3, Sr.; Makenzie Malham, 5-9, So.; Takyla Pitts, 6-0, So.
Verdigris: Morgan Borgstadt, 5-9, Fr.; Jordan Chancellor, 5-9, Jr.; Kayla Darden, 5-8, Sr.; Kylee McGuire, 5-6, Sr.; Megan Turner, 5-6, Sr.
Victory Christian: Rachel Carlis, 5-8, Sr.; Jessa Gilyard, 5-9, So.; Bella Wakley, 5-10, So.; Jaxie Wakley, 6-1, Sr.; Nicole Younger, 5-6, Sr.
Vinita: Hallie Reed, 5-7, Sr.; Kennady Roach, 5-9, Jr.; Lizzie Shephard, 5-8, Sr.
Will Rogers: Daijeana Floyd, 5-10, Sr.; Natorie Graham, 5-3,Sr.; Quinnae Love, 5-4, Jr.; Devin Wright, 5-10, Sr.
Previous winners
Player of the year
2019: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2018: Gabby Gregory, Holland Hall
2017: Ja’Mee Asberry, East Central
2016: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow
2015: Alexis Gaulden, Broken Arrow
2014: Chelsea Dungee, Preston
2013: Kaylan Mayberry, B.T. Washington
2012: Jessica Washington, Jenks
2011: Jordan Schultz, Claremore
2010: Morgan Toben, Owasso
2009: Maylisa Johnson, Preston
2008: Lindsay Palmer, Union
2007: Alyssia Brewer, Sapulpa
2006: Hannah Spanich, Victory Christian
2005: Earnesia Williams, Sapulpa
2004: Kiki Stephens, Union
2003: Samantha Stovall, Jenks
2002: Amanda Stone, Claremore
2001: Lindsay Forsberg, Jenks
2000: Stephanie Stoglin, B.T. Washington
1999: Iciss Tillis, Cascia Hall
1998: Kara Faulk, Mandy Nightingale, Sapulpa
1997: Brandy Harris, East Central
1996: Amecia Floyd, East Central
1995: Carrie Moss, Hale; Dee Smith, Union
1994: Erin Wiens, Oologah
1993: Dawn Burnett, Central
1992: Natalie Likowski, Bixby
1991: Tracy Thompson, Inola
1990: Tanya Roberson, Owasso
1989: Jennifer Hair, Bixby
1988: Artan Henry, McLain; Stephanie Reed, Claremore Sequoyah
1987: Karla and Kolette Jones, Webster
1986: Shannon Mayberry, Will Rogers
1985: Theda Bowline, Collinsville
1984: Tatia Brown, McLain
1983: Melanie Jones, Collinsville
1982: Vicki Ponder, Mannford
1981: Karen Franklin, Sapulpa
1980: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa
1979: Terri Mackey, Sapulpa
1978: Debbie Mangrum, Owasso
1977: Mendy Ellsworth, Jenks
Coach of the year
2019: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall
2018: Rabu Leyva, B.T. Washington; Matt Sweeney, Owasso
2017: Larry Callison, Tahlequah Sequoyah
2016: Carlin Adkism, Will Rogers; Matt Sweeney, Owasso
2015: Justin Brown, Locust Grove; Mike Hughes, Broken Arrow
2014: Jeff Weedn, Preston
2013: Jerry Walker, Fort Gibson
2012: James Asberry, Webster
2011: Josh Berry, Will Rogers
2010: Samy Mack, East Central
2009: Crystal Lawson, Holland Hall
2008: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2007: Samy Mack, East Central
2006: Ed Calhoon, Metro Christian
2005: Mark Campbell, Claremore
2004: Annette Kennedy, B.T. Washington
2003: Lauren Shoemaker, East Central
2002: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Jonita Ford, Edison
2001: Darlean Calip, Jenks; Mark Campbell, Claremore
2000: Mark Cyrus, Jenks
1999: Roger Carter, Cascia Hall
1998: Tina Thomas, Sapulpa
1997: Stephanie Spring, East Central; Tina Thomas, Sapulpa
1996: Larry Grigg, Inola; Dan Kennedy, Sperry
1995: Edie Allen, Union
1994: Linda Garrett, Sand Springs; Donna Gradel, Nathan Hale
1993: Michael Phillips, Coweta
1992: Luther Pegues, McLain
1991: Larry Zientara, Jenks
1990: Mike Polk, Owasso
1989: Mike Polk, Owasso
1988: Greg Wallis, Bixby; Ioder “Butch” Fisher, Central
1987: Jack Wright, Jenks
1986: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs
1985: Howard Ray, Collinsville
1984: Clifford Criddle, Will Rogers
1983: Jerry Waymire, Broken Arrow
1982: Larry White, Kiefer
1981: Larry Rehl, Sand Springs
1980: Howard Ray, Collinsville