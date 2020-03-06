Aaliyah Moore, a 6-foot-3 junior from Moore High School, has received the Gatorade Award as Oklahoma’s high school girls basketball player of the year.
Moore averaged 21.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots through her first 25 games, helping lead the Lions to a 20-5 record and a berth in the 6A state tournament, which opens Thursday in Tulsa.
She is shooting 58% from the field.
Moore was a member of the USA Basketball’s under-16 women’s national team that won a gold medal at the FIBA America’s World Championships in June. She also helped lead her high school team to a runner-up finish in the Tournament of Champions in December.
She is ranked No. 7 nationally in the 2021 recruiting class by ESPN. She is the second player from her school chosen for the Gatorade Award in basketball, following Katura Jones in 1990.
Gatorade is in its 35th year of honoring the nation's top high school athletes in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and outstanding character on and off the court.
Moore donates her time to the Buddy Committee, a group of students who assist intellectually challenged students at school. She and her teammates have volunteered to help feed the homeless on behalf of the Neighborhood Services Corp.
She carries a weighted 4.0 GPA.
“I think Aaliyah’s greatest strength is her ability to impact the game in numerous ways,” Norman North coach Rory Hamilton said in a Gatorade news release. “She’s a great rebounder, too, has a nose for the ball.”
As the Oklahoma player of the year, Moore becomes a finalist for Gatorade’s national player of the year in girls basketball, which will be announced later this month.