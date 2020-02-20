Regent Prep’s girls lived to compete another day with a 46-32 win over Covington-Douglass in Class A regional losers bracket play Thursday at Frontier.
Zoe Camp scored 16 points, Liddie Shapleigh added 12 and the senior pair combined for 16 of the Rams’ 18 fourth-quarter points.
Ellie Hoemann added nine points for the Rams, all on three first-half 3-pointers.
Hoemann’s “early scoring and great defense throughout the game gave us a big boost,” coach Mike Christie said. “(Camp and Shapleigh) were clutch in the fourth quarter to close out the game.”
Regent (9-15) next plays at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Coyle High School, needing two more wins to reach the area tournament next weekend.
The Rams will play the loser of a Thursday regional winners bracket game between No. 1 Hydro-Eakly and Pond Creek-Hunter.
One more win would give the Rams their deepest postseason advance in program history.
In other Thursday action for area teams: South Coffeyville (19-6) stayed alive with a 66-41 win over Depew in Class A regional action at Glencoe.
Bluejacket (15-8) advanced in Class B losers bracket play by outlasting Midway 76-68 at Okemah.
REGENT PREP 46, COVINGTON-DOUGLASS 32 (GIRLS)
Cov.-Douglas;2;3;17;10;—;32
Regent Prep;12;9;7;18;—;46
Covington-Douglas (12-14): Kramer 9, Haken 7, Rojas 4, Kingcade 3, Cook 3, Lovell 2, Garcia 2.
Regent Prep (9-15): Camp 16, Shapleigh 12, Hoemann 9, Mooberry 4, McElwain 3, Jackson 2.