Owasso is one win away from another gold ball. The Rams defeated Broken Arrow, 42-27, Saturday in Jenks and, with the win, advanced to the Class 6AI state championship game. Owasso (12-0) will take on Jenks (8-4) in the finals at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 in Edmond for the title. See a complete recap of the semifinal win on page 21.

Tags