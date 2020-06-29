GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
Girls Junior Championship
1. Katelyn Bolllen, 80-78—158.
LAFORTUNE
TGA Stroke Play Championship
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Michael Boyd, 71-66—137; 2. Mike Hughett, 69-69—138; 2. Brandon Strathe, 71-67—138; 4. Mike Gotcher, 73-67—140; 5. Luke Phillips, 75-66—141; 5. Jack Gero, 72-69—141; 7. Harley Abrams, 72-70—142; 7. Garrett Jelley, 68-74—142; 7. Jeffrey Cox, 72-70—142; 10. Patrick West, 70-73—143; 11. Navid Majidizadeh, 73-71—144; 12. Jake Brown, 71-74—145; 12. Andrew Loseke, 73-72—145; 14. T.J. Eckert, 71-76—147; 15. Dakota Blanchard, 76-75—151; 15. Samuel Bonaobra, 78-73—151; 17. Ewen DeLample, 74-79—153; 17. Travis Warner, 74-79—153; 17. Freddie Wilson, 76-77—153; 17. Tomas Stillman, 78-75—153; 17. Matt Davis, 80-73—153; 22. Chris Haught, 78-79—157; 22. Matt Willingham, 78-79—157; 23. Zac Matson, 80-78—158; 24. Andy Matson, 78-82—160; 24. Jon Shackelford, 78-82—160; 26. Trevor Brownen, 82-79—161; 27. Richard Barnett, 8082—162; 28. Matthew Myers, 84-79—163; 29. Stephen Dixon, 79-87—166.
SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1. Jerry Nick 68-70—138; 2. Todd Raffensperger, 73-73—146; 3. Terry Collier, 74-74—148; 4. Lee Inman, 74-75—149; 5. Danny Barnett 150; 5. Mike Monroe, 77-73—150; 7. Nick Sidorakis, 78-74—152; 8. Darrell Dyson, 77-77—154; 9. Marc McKee, 74-82—156; 10. Rick Wrona, 78-79—157; 11. Dell Frazier, 84-74—158; 12. David Girod, 82-78—160.
A FLIGHT OPEN DIVISION: 1. Larry Shackelford, 71-69—140; 2. Joe Tuttle, 70-78—148; 3. Pat Trowbridge, 73-77—150; 4. Ken MacLeod, 73-79—152; 5. Richard Townley, 74-79—153; 6. Chris Benge, 74-80—154.
B FLIGHT OPEN DIVISION: 1. John Blackmon, 75-72—147; 2. Richard Hunt, 76-72—148; 3. Berry Britton, 75-76—151; 4. Brett Allred, 77-75—152; 5. Scott Crane, 79-75—154; 6. Mike Fenner, 77-79—156; 7. Eddie Nightengale, 79-78—157; 8. Skip Wedel, 75-83—158.
C FLIGHT OPEN DIVISION: 1. Randy Collier, 80-81—161; 2. Jim Lowell, 81-81—162; 3. Wayne York, 81-82—163; 3. Richard Cox, 83-80—163; 3. Fred Arenas, 83-80—163; 6. Wayne Driggers, 81-84—165; 7. Brian Woods, 80-87—167.
D FLIGHT OPEN DIVISION: 1. Brad Goodman, 89-79—168; 2. Matt Warwick, 85-84—169; 3. Matt Collier, 87-83—170; 3. Luke Pack, 87-83—170; 3. Mike Blackmon, 89-81—170; 6. Jacob Blocker, 86-85—171; 7. Daniel Petro, 88-85—173; 8. Paul Babb, 87-89—176; 8. Kurt Enkelmann, 89-87—176; 10. Tom Morris, 89-88—177; 11. Garrett Elder, 88-91—179.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Duane Dunham, 67; 2. Bill Kusleika, 69; 3. Ken Hayes, 70; 4. Don Liland, 71; 4. Mike Brannon, 71; 4. Frank Prentice, 71; 4. George Siler, 71; 8. Mark Clemons, 72; 8. Ed Hendrix, 72; 8. Mel Hayes, 72; 11. B.J. Barnhart, 73; 11; Mike Hayes, 73; 13. Dick Tullis, 74; 13. Ron Wilson, 74; 13. Jerry Henderson, 74; 13; Hank Prideaux, 74; 17. Gilbert York, 76; 17. Bob Bell, 76; 17. Dave Hohensee, 76; 20. Charles Webster, 83.
PATRIOT
Couples Stars and Stripes Scramble
1. Jay and Megan Eichler, 2. Jonathan and Kristen Mackey, 3. Cloyd and Jaynie O’Dell, 4. Phil and Taylor Wilson, 5. Luke and Kendall Lau, 6. Nick and Melissa Presson, 7. Heath and Tiffany Hartley, 8. Steven and Rebecca Truitt, 8. Bill and Cynthia Copeland.
SOUTHERN HILLS
CGA June Mixed Foursome
1. Glenn and Miriam Shaw and Jim and Lisa Secrest, 2. Bryan and Jill Johnson and Frank and Leigh Ann Fore, 3. Terry and Jeanette Kern and Mike and Cathey Barkley, 4. Tom and Jennifer Palmer and Ted and Kim Osgood, 5. Kevin and Lynn Redwine and Neal and Megan Tomlins, 6. Joe and Susie Willard and Tim and Sue Winters, 6. Mark and Mary Husband and Roger and Claudia Siemens, 6. Steve and Terry Largent and Scott and Janie Coulson.
Hole-in-one
BROKEN ARROW: Anissa Wheeler, No. 8, 100 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 75; Ed Fox, 83, shot 80; Pat Gordon, 75, shot 75; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 74; Ray White, 84, shot 79.
LAFORTUNE (Championship): Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 84.
OWASSO: Chet Blair, 82, shot 74; Scott Coulter, 71, shot 69; Mike Graves, 77, shot 77.
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 87, shot 87; Duge Horton, 83, shot 80; Bill Kusleika, 78, shot 78; Larry Timbrock, 70, shot 70; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 82.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 82.