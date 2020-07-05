BASEBALL
Metro Tulsa Baseball Association
Standings
W-L-T
Biscuits 7-0-0
Angels 4-2-0
Green Monsters 4-3-0
Woverines 4-3-0
Liners 3-5-0
Oilers 1-5-1
Caribes 1-6-1
Scores
Liners 10, Caribes 5
Oilers 8, Green Monsters 6
Woverines 19, Liners 3
Biscuits 13, Caribes 2
GOLF
Local
INDIAN SPRINGS
CGA July Tournament
Flight 1: 1. Debbie and Tom McClain and Kim and Randy Rutherford, 61; 2. Debi and Dan Dyer and Janet and Tim Wright, 63; 3. Linda and Robert Roggendorff and Renee and Tom Mills, 65.
Flight 2: 1 Besty and Joel Spitler and Cyndi and Pat Wilkinson , 63; 2. Tamy and Gene Holder and Shelia Riley and Randy Diffee, 67; 3. Ann and John Darnaby and Teri and Tim Leger, 67.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship (Sunday)
1. Frank Prentice, 68; 2, Hank Prideaux, 69; 3. Ron Wilson, 70; 3. Tyrone Gilyard, 70; 5. Bob Bell, 71; 5. Dick Tullis, 71; 7. Gilbert York, 72; 7. Monroe Brewer, 72; 9. Gary Lee, 73; 9. Mike Brannon, 73; 9. B.J. Barnhart, 73; 9. Charlie Webster, 73; 13. Bill Kusleika, 74; 14. Mel Hayes, 75; 15. Mark Clemons, 76; 15. Dave Hohensee, 76; 17. Don Liland, 79.
Christian Men’s Fellowship (Monday)
1. Craig Hobbs, 67; 2. Bob Bell, 69; 3. Frank Prentice, 70; 4. Gary Lee, 71; 5. Duane Dunham, 72; 6. Bill Kusleika, 73; 6. Monroe Brewer, 73; 6. Don Miller, 73; 9. Don Liland, 74; 9. Charlie Webster, 74; 11. B.J. Barnhart, 76; 12. Hank Prideaux, 78; 13. Mark Clemons, 80; 14. Mel Hayes, 82.
MEADOWBROOK
Blind Draw Best Ball
1. John Robinson and Tita McCoy, 59; 2. Scott Gasaway and Dan Brafford, 61; 2. Matt King and Hugh Robert, 61; 2. Jim Cook and Ken McCoy, 61.
MGA Fourball
Quarterfinals: John Ledterman/Ron Dysart def. Tony Bacher/Terry Williams, 19 holes.
Semifinals: Brady Richardson/Brody Moses def. Bob Murphy/Matt King, 22 holes.
MOHAWK PARK
Monday Scramble
1. Jerry Hollman, Tom Fisher, Kerby Brumble, Darrell Macey, 60; 2. Don Ward, James Spohn, Aaron Ross, Wayne Hankins, 61; 3. Stan Stanfield, James Olinger, Al Kubeck, Mark Lechtenberg, 61; 4. Hardy Thomas, Barney Akuna, Bob Morrison, Paul Lewis, 62.
SOUTHERN HILLS
4th of July Weekend Event
GROSS: 1. Keith Roberts and Tim Kelley, 67; 2. Andy Levinson and Casey Lamb, 71; 3. David Zenthoefer and Jerry Greer, 72; 3. Jay Peters and John Peters, 72.
NET: 1. John Allan and Doug Terry, 59; 1. Grayson Barnes and Alex Leikam, 59; 3.Carle McMahon and Billy Hughes, 60; 3. Daryl Woodard and Craig S. Johnson, 60; 5. Luke Bryant and John Pixley, 61.
Hole-in-one
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Megan Kalapura, No. 17, 100 yards, gap wedge.
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): John Bader, No. 7, 125 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: David McPhail, 68, shot 68.
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80; Ed Fox, 83, shot 80; Clyde Stoycoff, 73, shot 72.
BROKEN ARROW: Larry Dyer, 78, shot 72.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 78.
LAFORTUNE (Championship): John Bayliss, 77, shot 75; Steve Mancino, 76, shot 73; Mike Ryan, 73, shot 73.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Joe Reeves, 84, shot 81.
OWASSO: Butch Dikeman 74, shot 70.
PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 79, shot 78; Dick Tullis, 79, shot 78; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 78; Gilbert York, 78, shot 78.
SOUTH LAKES: Jim Hale, 84, shot 74.