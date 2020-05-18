GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. George Siler, 65; 2. B.J. Barnhart, 66; 3. Don Liland, 67; 3. Hank Prideaux, 67; 3. Ed Hendrix, 67; 6. Mel Hayes, 68; 7. Frank Prentice, 69; 8. Mike Gregory, 70; 9. Gary Lee, 71; 9. Charles Webster, 71; 11. Craig Hobbs, 74; 12. Bob Bell, 75; 13. Dick Tullis, 76; 14. Ron Wilson, 77; 15. Don Miller, 78; 16. Bill Kusleika, 79; 16. Dave Hohensee, 79; 18. Jerry Henderson, 81.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB
Social Distance Blind Draw
MGA Division: 1. Kevin Delay and Tony Bogle, 60; 2. Tom Rains and Stuart Van de Wiele, 61; 3. Bill Magee and Terry Smith, 62; 3. Rick Young and Bill Perrine, 62; 5. Kent Charles and Jim Shofner, 63; 6. Gary Armstrong and Gary Hargrove, 65.
WGA Division: 1. Patty Taruscio and Lacey Woodring, 65; 2. Biddy Kupke and Mel Higgins, 67.
Holes-in-one
OAKS: Dave Miley, No. 6, 131 yards, 9-iron.
PATRIOT: Aaron Tallman, No. 6B, 90 yards, lob wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 79; Eugene Blake, 83, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 73.
CEDAR RIDGE: Pat Shannon, 74, shot 74.
LAFORTUNE: Jim Metcalf, 92, shot 81.