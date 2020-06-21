GOLF
Local
CEDAR RIDGE
The Rodney
Overall Champions: Danny Ward and Austin Schmidt.
Winged Foot: 1. Jason Flegler and Jack Ziltz, 159; 2. Robbie Laird and Zach Malchi, 161; 3. Ken Kee and Richard Koenig, 162; 3. Mike Alsup and Tim Kelley, 162.
Pebble Beach: 1. Tim Baker and Stacey Shiew, 164; 2. Jeremy Fairchild and Andy Levinson, 168; 2. Scott Reaves and Stephen Siegenthaler, 168; 4. Brian Puckett and Stu Lamb, 168.5.
Shinnecock Hills: 1. Phil Morrow and Cody Forehand, 160; 2. Taylor Scheer and Chris Haggard, 164.5; 3. Craig Grotts and Bobby Nelson, 166.5; 4. Colin Lee and Jason Wagner, 167.
Erin Hills: 1. Chris Houston and Scott Mabrey, 161.5; 2. John Hausam and Randy Hurst, 163.5; 3. Jeff Dorsey and Matt Lagere, 165; 4. Bob Laird and Dave Johnson, 168.5.
Oakmont: 1. Bob Hurley and Kreg Callery, 163.5; 2. Cass Osborne and John Thurber, 165; 3. Trey Stone and Sean Cowan, 168.5; 4. Ted Andress and Teddy Andress, 169.
Chambers Bay: 1. Chris Rector and Rob Thompson, 161.5; 2. Kevin Joyce and Aaron Massey, 162.5; 3. David J. Miller and Mike Jordan, 166; 4. Mac Kelly and Jason Turner, 169; 4. Dan Pasque and Brett Pratt, 169.
Pinehurst: 1. Rickey Smith and David Swezey, 163; 2. Tony Moss and Jon Sherrer, 167; 2. Joel Adkisson and Jacky Chronister, 167; 4. Neil Jay and Kyle Brierly, 170.5.
Merion: 1. Danny Ward and Austin Schmidt, 154; 2. Jared Cable and Michael Murnan, 163; 3. Greg McKinney and Paul Mullins, 166; 4. Sig Brown and Nate Lovelle, 167.
OAKS
MGA Member/Member
Championship Flight: 1. Mark Johnson, Matt Jenkins, +20; 2. Matt Brown, Blake Gray, +7; 3. Dave Miley, Tyler Carson, +5.
Presidents’ Flight: 1. Dustin Perry, Eric Moritz, +9; 2. Dave Rademeyer, Daniel Beutel, +3; 3. Corbin Cooper, Josh Stearns, +3.
1st Flight: 1. Justin Giles, Scott Blosser, +6; 2. Keith Ward, Bob Strohmeyer, +1; 3. Steve Jaggers, Alan Kilian, E.
2nd Flight: 1. Stan Stacy, Mike Bezanson, +7; 2. Larry Brunsman, Rick Riddle, -3; 3. Nick Fitzgerald, Nick Hunter, -5.
3rd Flight: 1. Wink Kopczynski, Mike Hurt, +2; 2. Kenny Gibbons, Kelvin Misner, +1; 3. Curtis Craig, Cameron Cummins, -2.
4th Flight: 1. John McGinnis, Bill Peacher, +6; 2. Sam Younger, Bruce Walker, +1; 3. Jon Strickler, Brandt Elias, -1.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Gary Lee, 66; 2. Bob Bell, 67; 3. Gilbert York, 68; 3. Charlie Webster, 68; 3. B.J. Barnhart, 68; 3. Mark Clemons, 68; 7. Ron Wilson, 69; 7. Ken Hayes, 69; 7. Terry Hayes, 69; 10. Hank Prideaux, 70; 11. Mel Hayes, 71; 12. Frank Prentice, 72; 13. Dick Tullis, 74; 13. Brian Hayes, 74; 13. Dave Hohensee, 74; 16. Don Liland, 76; 16. Bill Kusleike, 76; 16. Mike Hayes, 76; 19. Don Miller, 81.
SOUTHERN HILLS
Father’s Day event
Gross: 1. Scott and Drew Mabrey, 69; 2. Tad and Cody Fifer, 73.
Net: 1. Larry and Connor Houston, 62; 1. Mike and Cason Carter, 62; 3. Tim and Thomas Cargile, 63; 4. Dow and Dutton Hughes, 64; 4. Lindsay Perkins and Matt Gawey, 64; 6. Dow and Duncan Hughes, 66; 6. Larry and Ike Houston, 66; 6. Jay and Cooper Williamson, 66.
Holes-in-one
BROKEN ARROW:Bob Alfred, No. 13, 150 yards, 5-iron.
CEDAR RIDGE: Randy Hurst, No. 2, 174 yards, 6-iron.
LAFORTUNE (Par 3): Joe Roberts, No. 13, 135 yards, 8-iron.
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Nick Richardson, No. 7, 118 yards, wedge.
OAKS: Chuck McKinney, No. 6, 127 yards, 9-iron.
OLDE PAGE: Mitch Vanden Born, No. 16, 155 yards, 5-iron.
OWASSO: Ben Nemecek, No. 12, 158 yards, 7-iron.
PATRIOT: Barb Risenhoover, No. 13, 118 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 83, shot 80; Jim Ingram, 78, shot 72; Ed Fox, 83, shot 82; Ray White, 84, shot 78.
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 74, shot 71.
FOREST RIDGE: Bob Meyers, 75, shot 73.
MEADOWBROOK: Jim Heath, 83, shot 81.
MOHAWK PARK (Woodbine): Jack Coursey, 96, shot 89; Joe Reeves, 84, shot 77.
PAGE BELCHER: Gary Lee, 73, shot 72; Hank Prideaux, 79, shot 79; Ron Wilson, 83, shot 78; Gilbert York, 78, shot 75.
SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 76, shot 74.