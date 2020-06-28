GOLF
WGA Fourball Championship
Overall Champions: Linda Allert and Gwen Fidler, 28.
Boca Rio Golf Club Flight: 1. Nancy Hammons and Pat McKamey, 27; 2. Rebecca Davis and Tammy Fairchild, 21.
13th Beach Golf Links: 1. Kathy Carleton and Rita Janssen, 26; 1. Sandy Nygren and Randa Warren, 26.
Royal Adelaide Golf Club: 1. Jean Brasuell and Stephanie Cole, 27.5; 2. Melissa Consedine and Holly Meade, 25.
Inverness Club: 1. Linda Laster and Gretchen Reid, 19.5; 2. Debbie Allred and Patsy Heldmar, 18.5.
THE GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Couples 18-hole Scramble
1. Jim and Valinda West, Tom and Sherry Black, 57; 2. Gary and Ben Jarmon, Marshall and Ellen Kottler, 58; 3. Rick and Gina Butefish, Russ and Karen Weidner, 58.
Holes-in-one
BAILEY RANCH: Scott Weaver, No. 5, 160 yards, 7-iron.
INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Matt Robinson, No. 11, 143 yards, 5-hybrid.
OAKS: Brenda Dinan, No. 14, 65 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 74, shot 73.
MOHAWK PARK (Pecan Valley): Jim Brock, 81, shot 75.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 77.
THE GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 78.