GOLF

Local

WGA Fourball Championship

Overall Champions: Linda Allert and Gwen Fidler, 28.

Boca Rio Golf Club Flight: 1. Nancy Hammons and Pat McKamey, 27; 2. Rebecca Davis and Tammy Fairchild, 21.

13th Beach Golf Links: 1. Kathy Carleton and Rita Janssen, 26; 1. Sandy Nygren and Randa Warren, 26.

Royal Adelaide Golf Club: 1. Jean Brasuell and Stephanie Cole, 27.5; 2. Melissa Consedine and Holly Meade, 25.

Inverness Club: 1. Linda Laster and Gretchen Reid, 19.5; 2. Debbie Allred and Patsy Heldmar, 18.5.

THE GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA

Couples 18-hole Scramble

1. Jim and Valinda West, Tom and Sherry Black, 57; 2. Gary and Ben Jarmon, Marshall and Ellen Kottler, 58; 3. Rick and Gina Butefish, Russ and Karen Weidner, 58.

Holes-in-one

BAILEY RANCH: Scott Weaver, No. 5, 160 yards, 7-iron.

INDIAN SPRINGS (Lakes Course): Matt Robinson, No. 11, 143 yards, 5-hybrid.

OAKS: Brenda Dinan, No. 14, 65 yards, 9-iron.

Shoots age or better

BROKEN ARROW: Forrest Fischer, 74, shot 73.

MOHAWK PARK (Pecan Valley): Jim Brock, 81, shot 75.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 85, shot 77.

THE GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Ed Heffern, 78, shot 78.

