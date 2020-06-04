Sometimes, actually many times in the past few months, I have thrown my hands in the air when trying to figure out what to make for dinner.
I have a giant list of ideas written in pen on freezer paper that is posted on the wall, and we have made our way through it after eating so many breakfasts, lunches and dinners at home. And at the end of the week, I just can’t look at another sink full of dishes. So it’s either “fend for yourselves night” or I quickly throw together “snack dinner” on a sheet pan and call it a day.
In past years, if guests were coming, the meal would include a charcuterie platter — a gorgeous array of cured meats and artisan cheese artfully arranged with fruits, nuts, and assorted condiments. Lately, it has come to mean sliced ham and cheese and bread for make-your-own sandwiches or mini corndogs, chicken nuggets and French fries with bowls of various dipping sauces. Many friends have recently posted pictures of gorgeous charcuterie and cheese platters — now often called “grazing platters” — on social media that were carried out or delivered from chefs, caterers or retail spots around town.
Because I typically make my own, I took to social media to ask friends for their suggestions of local grazing platter artists. I was thrilled to hear of so many people I was unaware of who are making them. Grazing tables were set to be the trendiest wedding and party food of the year before all of the weddings and parties were canceled due to coronavirus. Google “grazing platters” and more than a million results pop up, with gorgeous photos to accompany them. A trendy antipasto platter is an excellent option for brunch guests, a quick fix for a small staff meeting or the perfect pairing for an intimate dinner on the patio. And cleanup is a breeze.
For all of these suggestions, check websites and social media for current hours.
Veldy’s Artisan Cheese & Wine
2439 E. 11th St., 918-574-5881
Erica and Jared Veldhuizen met at 17 and fell in love on the Veldhuizen’s dairy farm in the small town of Dublin, Texas. The Veldhuizen family is one of our country’s premier artisan cheesemakers, currently offering more than 20 varieties of artisan raw milk cheeses at their facility in Dublin, Texas. Jared encouraged Erica to learn the artistry and hard work that went behind making small-batch raw milk cheese, and she fell in love with it. Years later, after moving to Oklahoma for college, they are now raising a family in Broken Arrow.
In 2019, the couple took the leap to open Veldy’s, a cheese shop on Tulsa’s Historic Route 66 showcasing the family’s cheeses. Through a cancer battle, pandemic and everything that comes with starting a business, Veldy’s opened June 2. The shop offers handcrafted charcuterie boards and gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches, all featuring Veldhuizen’s raw milk artisan cheese.
Veldy’s cuts artisan Veldhuizen cheese by the pound for customers to take home, providing samples to help choose from the many varieties. Cheeseboards ($18 to $38) feature one to three types of Veldhuizen cheese, allowing guests to try cow’s and sheep’s milk cheese. Each board is handcrafted to order and includes charcuterie, fruit, veggies, bread, crackers, nuts, dried fruit and more.
Charcuteray
Charcuteray is focused on welcoming food lovers into the delicious world of cheese and charcuterie by crafting unique and beautiful spreads and by teaching customers to do the same. Shiraya Proffitt’s passion for teaching and sharing hospitality with others led her to dream up the “Board Party” experience, where you and your friends can learn the art of pairing meat, cheese and seasonal goods at a private party in your home or workplace. Along with catered spreads and stunning gift boxes for any occasion, Charcuteray also offers one-of-a-kind DIY cheeseboard kits, which allow you to learn the art of creating the perfect cheeseboard in your home. Event scheduling and an online store can be found at Charcuteray.com.
Kate’s Cheese Shop
Instagram: @katescheeseshop
Kate’s Cheese Shop is a charcuterie board delivery service owned by Tulsa native Kate Atkinson, a Le Cordon Bleu Paris graduate and a local personal chef. Atkinson specializes in custom charcuterie and cheese boards for any event, big or small, as well as catering for cocktail and dinner parties. The boards are priced per person: $75 for a date-night board for 2, $100 serves 4-6 people, 10-12 people is $180, and 20-25 people is $350. Each board includes assorted cheeses, cured meats, local honeycomb, small-batch jam, assorted fruits, nuts and crackers, all finished with her signature floral and herb garnishes. All boards are designed by Atkinson, and all components are based on local and seasonal availability. Delivery within the Tulsa metro area is included in each order. Email katescheeseshop@gmail.com for more information.
Heritage Event Co.
Instagram: @heritageeventco
Heritage Event Co. is a family business specializing in charcuterie/grazing event tables, boards and personalized boxes. Jasmine Rush started the company in 2018 with her mom, Lajuanya Rush, and her aunt Janet Cannedy. The boxes ($25 to $125) will feed anywhere from one to 10 people and feature an array of fresh produce, fine cheese and the best cured and uncured meats available. All boxes have the option to include one of their famous bundt cakes (lemon, strawberry, caramel or vanilla) or other desserts. Heritage Event Co. offers organic and vegan options, as well as wine and liquor. Event tables range from $300 to $1,500, depending on the event and party size. Place orders through social media.
Garnish & Graze
Instagram: @garnishandgraze
Erin Spence opened Garnish & Graze in hopes of bringing something new and fun to the Bartlesville/Tulsa area while also doing something she loves. “I offer everything from grazing tables, for larger parties or gatherings, to personalized snack boxes for individuals,” Spence said. Each box contains a variety of cheese, meat, fruit, nuts, olives and other delicious foods. Spence also offers specialty boxes, such as crudités, brunch boxes or fruit boxes. “What I love most about grazing is that it’s not just catering, it’s an art,” Spence said. “It is the perfect crowd pleaser and has a way of bringing togetherness to each event.” The best way to order from Garnish & Graze is through social media.
Charcuterie Table Co.
facebook.com/charcuterietable.co
Instagram: @charcuterietable.co
Kendall Scarsdale and Kaitlyn Ward, owners of Charcuterie Table Co., met at work and instantly became friends. Together, they dreamed of having a charcuterie business. Both have gone through the wedding planning process and know how difficult it can be to find the perfect vendors. Charcuterie Table Co. creates cheesescapes for any event, from small gatherings and wedding showers to large weddings and parties. The charcuterie tables range from 1 to 16 feet. Custom-sized boards are available for ordering as well. Scarsdale and Ward think the charcuterie board’s appeal is the laid back yet formal aspect of it — you could have charcuterie during a small night-in with friends or create a large display for your dream wedding. Their favorite part about these tables is how people can gather together and eat with one another in a casual setting. “We always have customers swooning over watching us create our tables,” Scarsdale said, “because it really is much more than placing cheese and crackers!” There is a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make this happen. All pricing can be found online. The best way to order is by completing the order form on their website, charcuterietable.com.
The Meat & Cheese Show
918-408-9626
Joel Bein is a food truck pioneer in the Tulsa area and still covers the town with his RUB food truck. He is partnering with Amanda Simcoe, aka The Cheese Wench, to open a midtown brick-and-mortar retail store to be called The Meat & Cheese Show. The pair also recently launched a food menu at Glacier Bean to Bar. Until the shop opens, the duo is cooking weekly take-out meals out of The Bond, McNellie’s Group’s event space. Simcoe knows her cheese, and Bein can cook meat like nobody’s business, so their grazing platters are sure to be epic. “Our cheese and charcuterie platters and larger grazing boards are completely customizable,” Simcoe said, adding that whether a small spread for two or a feast for 300, they can work with varying budgets. “Some meats and cheeses are less expensive and more easily sourced, but we’re always excited to fly in specialty options from around the world if that is what the client wants.” The Meat & Cheese Show offers gluten-free and vegetarian/vegan options. Individual servings of soups, desserts and dips quite often make their way onto the grazing boards. Education is one of Bein’s and Simcoe’s favorite aspects of food, so any of their spreads can be turned into a mobile cheese class with advanced notice.
The Meat & Cheese Show is planning to open the retail store on the corner of 11th Street and Peoria Avenue in the coming months.
Cherry Street Kitchen
1441 S. Quaker Ave.,
918-884-3408
Chef/owner Jennifer Lindsay says arranging cheese and charcuterie platters is one of her favorite things to make at Cherry Street Kitchen. Lindsay is known for her catering, as well as the delicious food coming from her restaurant’s kitchen just off of Cherry Street. She has been making cheese platters for some time. “The reason I like to make them and eat them,” Lindsay said, “is because they don’t have to be the same every time. There are so many variations with different cheeses, cured meats, dried and fresh fruits, and assorted cheeseballs.” From date night to a fancy wedding or event, Lindsay says her cheese platters range from $35 to $125 and are perfect for any occasion, from a casual date night to an elegant wedding or event.
Call to place your order or order online.