Oklahoma’s dominance of the Big 12 Conference is such that we hardly notice it anymore.
Consider that the Sooners clinched a spot in the league championship game Saturday night by beating TCU, and over the 45 minutes reporters talked with coaches in players in postgame, the only time that feat was mentioned was voluntarily by head man Lincoln Riley.
"We get to play in the Big 12 Championship game in a couple of weeks, which is significant," Riley said during his opening statement. "It’s a big, big deal. Winning 10 games and getting to play in your conference championship is huge."
As fans and media unspooled OU’s performance against TCU thread by thread, then turned their attention to College Football Playoff implications, Riley was absolutely right to at least mention an accomplishment that was practically buried under everything else.
Maybe it would get more play if OU didn’t bury the rest of the Big 12.
When the Sooners line up against Baylor Dec. 7, it will make their 11th Big 12 Championship appearance. They are 9-1 in that game.
Here is the record of every other conference team since the inaugural championship in 1996:
Texas: 3-2
Nebraska: 2-4
Kansas State: 1-2
Colorado: 1-3
Texas A&M: 1-1
Missouri 0-2
TCU 0-1
Oklahoma State 0-0
Baylor 0-0
Iowa State 0-0
Texas Tech 0-0
Kansas 0-0
West Virginia 0-0
The Sooners added another three Big 12 titles between 2011 and 2016, the six years the championship game was not played. Nobody else added more than one during that span.
OU is on a four-year conference championship run. The Sooners will be favored to make it five straight Dec. 7.
Most folks assume that will occur, because most everyone assumes OU wins the Big 12 football championship anymore. It’s like Kansas and basketball.
We have come to take the dominance of a Power 5 conference for granted, which I suppose is a testament to Bob Stoops’ remarkable consistency, and the job Riley has done since Stoops’ retirement, but which feels pretty cheap just the same.
So here’s my annual reminder that such dominance is hardly cheap. It doesn’t come easy. It should come with more appreciation.
It's a good bet we meet again for another reminder this time next year.
On to the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma
Beat TCU 28-24
The Sooners rushed for 366 yards against a stiff TCU defense. That’s nice, but CeeDee Lamb only caught 2 passes for 16 yards as a result of OU’s run emphasis. Lamb needs more than 2 catches for OU to win Bedlam.
Next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 7 p.m.
2 – Baylor
Beat Texas 24-10
If Lamb and OSU’s Tylan Wallace are 1 and 1A among Big 12 receivers, Baylor’s Denzel Mims must be 1B. He could make an NFL resume tape off his 7-catch effort against Texas alone.
Next: Saturday at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
3 – OSU
Won at West Virginia 20-13
Mike Gundy cut loose Taylor Cornelius against OU last year, and Cornelius responded with an OSU Bedlam-record 501 yards. If OU gangs up on Chuba Hubbard, does Gundy cut loose Dru Brown?
Next: Saturday vs. the Sooners, 7 p.m.
4 – Iowa State
Beat Kansas 41-31
Love that Matt Campbell went for the kill on fourth-and-goal from the KU 4 with 1:09 remaining. Love that he was rewarded with Brock Purdy’s win-clinching touchdown pass.
Next: Saturday at Kansas State, 6 p.m.
5 – Kansas State
Won at Texas Tech 30-27
Further proof that Chris Klieman does one heck of a Bill Snyder impression: K-State’s Joshua Youngblood scored on a 100-yard kickoff return at Tech, two weeks after running one back 98 yards for a touchdown at Texas.
Next: Saturday vs. the Cyclones, 6 p.m.
6 – TCU
Lost at OU 28-24
I dropped the Horned Frogs one spot after their near-miss in Norman, which is probably too harsh. They could have called it a night after three possessions and a 21-0 deficit. They went to work instead.
Next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 3:15 p.m.
7 – Texas
Lost at Baylor 24-10
First the Longhorns’ fan base wanted defensive coordinator Todd Orlando gone. Now it’s offensive coordinator Tim Beck on notice. Tom Herman will return next year, but most likely with an overhauled staff.
Next: Friday vs. Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
8 – West Virginia
Lost to OSU 20-13
Neal Brown on QB Jarret Doege (hat tip to WVU’s 247Sports outlet): “He was 28-of-38 with four drops. Three-hundred yards. That’s a good day." Yep. Appears Brown has his quarterback the next two years.
Saturday at TCU, 3:15 p.m.
9 – Texas Tech
Lost to K-State 30-27
The 4-7 Red Raiders are out of bowl contention, but still have something big to play for – a win at Texas sends the Longhorns to their fifth .500-or-worse regular season over the past six years.
Next: Friday at Texas, 11 a.m.
10 – Kansas
Lost at Iowa State 41-31
There was but one question from Jayhawk Nation as time expired in Ames: Did the basketball team make it to Maui safely?
Next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m.