Last October I went to Big 12 Basketball Media Day and wrote about the importance of Oklahoma freshman point guard De’Vion Harmon.
Early last month I pivoted to Sooners sixth man Alondes Williams.
A week later I declared OU’s Brady Manek was headed to the All-Big 12 first team.
All of this while thinking in the back of my mind that guard Austin Reaves was the Sooners’ most talented player.
So this is me telling Kristian Doolittle: “Dude, I am really sorry.”
Doolittle is the Sooners’ most important, most talented player. He is the one who should be first team All-Big 12 along with Kansas’ Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, Baylor’s Jared Butler and TCU’s Desmond Bane.
Last week in games OU needed to secure its NCAA Tournament status, Doolittle registered 19 points and seven rebounds against Texas Tech and then again at West Virginia. He was his team’s leading scorer both games and tied as his team’s leading rebounder in both. He chipped in three steals against Tech and three assists at WVU.
Oh yeah... The Sooners won both by double digit margins. They are a 10-seed in Joe Lunardi’s latest mock NCAA bracket, and a 9 in Jerry Palm’s.
Texas Tech coach Chris Beard could see this coming.
“I’ll tell you exactly what I told my team for two days,” Beard said after OU’s 65-51 victory last Tuesday. “I told them how much respect I had for Doolittle. The guy has been in this league a long time. He was playing Big 12 basketball when some of our guys were lacing them up in high school. I told the guys, ‘He’s not gonna let his team lose tonight. His coach is too good. He’s too good...’
“Doolittle was the best player on the floor tonight for certain parts of the game. It was obvious to me he wasn’t going to let his team lose. That guy’s got heart and character. In my eyes he’s an all-conference player.”
Mine, too, Coach. I predicted that would be Manek Feb. 10.
Two days previously, Doolittle had broken out with 27 points and 12 rebounds in a critical home win over West Virginia. I figured that was encouraging for the Sooners, but that Manek or would carry them home.
Doolittle proceeded to score 20 against Iowa State, 27 at Kansas and 18 against Baylor. All team highs.
He went quiet in a Bedlam loss at Oklahoma State Feb. 22, but reasserted himself in those two wins last week. He controlled Saturday’s win at West Virginia two days after undergoing surgery for a broken nose.
That’s what a team’s most valuable player does with a season on the line. That’s what a first team all-conference player does.
To the rankings going into the final week of the regular season...
1 – Kansas
Record: 26-3 overall, 15-1 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 1 (was 1)
This week’s schedule: Wed vs. TCU, 7 p.m.; Sat at Texas Tech, 1 p.m.
Good news/bad news week for the Jayhawks, who took sole possession of first place over Baylor but saw Azubuike roll his ankle at Kansas State Saturday. The big man is questionable this week.
---
2 – Baylor
Record: 25-3/14-2
NET: 5 (was 2)
This week: Mon vs. Texas Tech, 8 p.m.; Sat at West Virginia, noon
Such an important two games for the Bears right here. Besides stumbling at TCU Saturday to fall into second place, they have lost some mojo since their homecourt setback against KU.
---
3 – Texas Tech
Record: 18-11/9-7
NET: 23 (was 16)
This week: Mon at Baylor, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Kansas, 1 p.m.
Last year’s Red Raiders could smother you and win defensively even while enduring a shooting slump. Not so this year, as last week’s losses to OU and Texas showed.
---
4 – Oklahoma
Record: 18-11/8-8
NET: 40 (was 55)
This week: Tues vs. Texas, 8 p.m.; Sat at TCU, 5 p.m.
Look at that NET bounce. I can’t recall a more pivotal February week in Lon Kruger’s OU tenure.
---
5 – Texas
Record: 18-11/8-8
NET: 59 (was 75)
This week: Tues at OU, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. OSU, 3 p.m.
And look at that NET bounce. The Longhorns beat slumping West Virginia, which was sort of expected, and won at Tech, which was not. That’s four straight for the Fightin’ Shakas.
---
6 – West Virginia
Record: 19-10/7-9
NET: 21 (was 15)
This week: Tues at Iowa State, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Baylor, noon
West Virginia is why observers often prefer their own eyes over metrics. Anyone can see the Mountaineers are playing like an NIT team right now, and yet their NET ranking keeps them firmly in the NCAA.
---
7 – Oklahoma State
Record: 15-14/5-11
NET: 68 (was 67)
This week: Wed vs. K-State, 8 p.m.; Sat at Texas, 3 p.m.
The Cowboys will win Wednesday. The key to their week is Saturday in Austin. Win there and OSU goes to the Big 12 Tournament with a shot at the NIT.
---
8 – TCU
Record: 16-13/7-9
NET: 91 (was 93)
This week: Wed at Kansas, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. OU, 5 p.m.
Love to see a player as good as Bane rewarded with a big win late in a tough season. He had 23 points, five boards and four assists in TCU’s upset of Baylor Saturday.
---
9 – Iowa State
Record: 12-17/5-11
NET: 88 (was 85)
This week: Tues vs. West Virginia, 8 p.m.; Sat at K-State, 3 p.m.
Moving right along...
---
10 – Kansas State
Record: 9-20/2-14
NET: 101 (was 101)
This week: Wed at OSU, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.
Ugh.