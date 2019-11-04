There are several ways to judge a conference’s performance over the course of a year. Non-conference record (vs. Power 5s only), bowl record and NFL draft output come to mind. It's also a good idea to put a team in the College Football Playoff.
Here’s one that’s a bit more random, but also telling: Take each team and decide whether it reached expectations, exceeded them or undershot them.
Let’s try this method this week, realizing that we’re a little early to be passing final judgment. Consider it a gauge as we barrel into November...
Baylor: Clearly exceeded. The Bears are 8-0 after being picked sixth in the Big 12 preseason poll.
Oklahoma: Slightly exceeded, with “slightly” added after the loss at Kansas State. Defense is still above and beyond.
Oklahoma State: On schedule. Things looked bleak two weeks ago. Now a 9-win season is within range.
Kansas State: Clearly exceeded. A 6-2 record and a win over the Sooners? Not bad for the team picked ninth in preseason.
Iowa State: Slightly undershot. Too much inconsistency from the team many expected to creep up on OU, Texas.
TCU: A tad disappointing. The Frogs haven’t been bad, they just haven’t defended like we’re used to seeing from Gary Patterson’s program.
Texas: Very disappointing, with “very” added over the Longhorns’ last two games. This could get even worse this weekend.
West Virginia: About right. It figured to be a difficult first season for Neal Brown.
Texas Tech: About right. Ditto for Matt Wells.
Kansas: Exceeded. Never mind those three wins and that near miss at Texas, did you see the crowd in Lawrence Saturday? Those weren’t just invading K-State fans.
So that’s four overachievers in the conference, with K-State and Baylor clearing the bar with ease, three underachievers and three pretty much on track. Not bad.
Now for the rankings...
1 – Baylor
Beat West Virginia 17-14
The Bears were drowsy Halloween night, but they did win. Consider it their mulligan. If they mess around again this week in Fort Worth, they’ll lose. Reminder to OU fans: you need the Bears to win.
Next: Saturday at TCU, 11 a.m
2 – OU
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 7 p.m.
The Sooners get the prime time kickoff they’ve been seeking, and it doesn’t come at a better time. They should come out both hyped and angry after their letdown two weeks ago.
3 – OSU
Beat TCU 34-27
Back-to-back gut checks for the Cowboys after everyone had them buried leaving Texas Tech. The win over TCU was one was even more impressive than the one at Iowa State, given the Tylan Wallace development.
Next: Nov. 16 vs. Kansas
4 – Kansas State
Won at Kansas 38-10
Les Miles was a big get for Kansas, and he has done well given his circumstances. But if you watched K-State roll in Lawrence, you realize Chris Kleiman was the superior coaching hire.
Next: Saturday at Texas, 2:30 p.m.
5 – Iowa State
Idle
Next: Saturday at OU, 7 p.m.
Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy, last seen throwing the ball to OSU, needed his off week as much as Sooner defenders needed theirs. Who took better advantage? We’ll find out Saturday night.
6 – TCU
Lost at OSU 34-27
Noble stuff from the Cowboys’ defense Saturday, but just the same... What was Max Duggan doing on those three interceptions? Kid has been pretty impressive as TCU’s freshman QB, but he showed his age in Stillwater.
Next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 11 a.m.
7 – Texas
Idle
Saturday vs. Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
A line in the Austin-American Statesman last week: “The sky might not be falling, but it is definitely on wobbly legs.” It is face down on the turf if the Longhorns lose to K-State and sink to 5-4.
8 – West Virginia
Lost at Baylor 17-14
The Mountaineers defended well enough to spring the upset Halloween night, but were undone by lack of offense. That, sadly, has been a pattern for new coach Neal Brown and new QB Austin Kendall.
Saturday vs Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
9 – Texas Tech
Idle
Next: Saturday at West Virginia, 11 a.m.
You won’t hear much more about Tech football now that basketball season has started. That’s a good thing if the Red Raiders fall in Morgantown.
10 – Kansas
Lost to Kansas State 38-10
We let the Jayhawks out of the basement for one week… And this is how they repay us? Wow. The Hawks were no more considerate of their fans who packed Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2009.
Next: Nov. 16 at OSU