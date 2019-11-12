Recapping last Saturday in College Football Playoff contention...
LSU and Alabama, the best the SEC has to offer, played a high-level game in Tuscaloosa.
Ohio State, the class of the Big Ten, mauled Maryland without suspended Heisman Trophy hopeful Chase Young.
Clemson, clear of the ACC, went to North Carolina State, took a 42-0 halftime lead and coasted.
Here were four teams doing exactly what you would expect of playoff contenders in mid-November. Maybe Pac-12 co-contenders Oregon and Utah would have done the same had they not been idle.
As for the fifth Power 5 conference?
Oklahoma was gifted a 1-point win against Iowa State at home. The Sooners should have lost a game they led by 21 points three different times, including going into the fourth quarter.
Baylor trailed TCU 9-0 at halftime, 9-3 after three quarters and 9-6 before John Mayers’ 36-yard field goal with :36 remaining in regulation. The Bears won despite 294 yards of offense and two turnovers.
Week 2 of the playoff rankings come out tonight. They’ll pay close attention in Norman and Waco, since the Sooners and Bears remain in contention, technically, heading into their matchup in Waco.
We’ll pay close attention for the same reason, and because it’s still sort of fun to follow along.
But does anyone honestly believe there’s a playoff berth in the Big 12’s future, given what we saw last Saturday? Does anyone believe this conference deserves one?
It’s going to take some mind-changing Saturday night at McLane Stadium.
1 – Baylor
Won at TCU in triple OT 29-23
If there is a better close-game team in college football, I haven’t seen it. The Sooners would be wise to open a big early lead in Waco, then keep it a little longer than they did against Iowa State.
Next: Saturday vs. OU, 6:30 p.m.
2 – OU
Beat Iowa State 42-41
Remember all of those explosive plays by Baylor’s offense at Oklahoma State Oct. 19? We might see a repeat Saturday night against the regressing OU defense.
Next: Saturday at Baylor, 6:30 p.m.
3 – OSU
Idle
That 45-27 loss to Baylor doesn’t look quite as bad now. But the Cowboys’ 45-35 breakdown at Texas Tech Oct. 5? Still maddening, particularly with the Big 12 race more open than we anticipated.
Next: Saturday vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
4 – Texas
Beat Kansas State 27-24
Tom Herman seemed awfully pleased with himself after this one. Which he should be, I guess, since losing to K-State would have made him 5-4 on a season that was supposed to herald Texas’ triumphant return.
Saturday at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
5 – Iowa State
Lost at OU 42-41
Tight end Charlie Kolar on the Cyclones’ ill-fated 2-point try: It was good coverage and it didn’t work out.” It would have worked out wonderfully had Brock Purdy thrown to the wide open Kolar.
Next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
6 – Kansas State
Lost at Texas 27-24
The Wildcats were world beaters in racing to a 14-0 lead in Austin. Then they gave up the lead just as quickly, making you wonder What in the world?” They’re perfect for this puzzling league.
Next: Saturday vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
7 – TCU
Lost to Baylor 29-23, 3 OT
TCU losing a game in which it allowed 29 points is the cruelest result of this season. The Frogs’ defense deserved to win in regulation, when it allowed 9 points and 0 touchdowns.
Next: Saturday at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
8 – Texas Tech
Won at West Virginia 38-17
Hat tip to Matt Wells, who has taken some lumps in his rookie season at Tech but had the Red Raiders ready to play in Morgantown. It was 21-3 early and 35-10 at the half.
Saturday at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
9 – West Virginia
Lost to Tech 38-17
Austin Kendall threw for 355 yards but no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was yanked for Jarret Doege in the third quarter. I assume Kendall starts against the Frogs, but will he finish?
Next: Saturday vs. TCU, 11 a.m.
10 – Kansas
Idle
Been a while since Les Miles coached a team with nothing but pride to play for in mid-November. He should be motivated by his return to Stillwater, but what about his players?
Next: Saturday at OSU, 2:30 p.m.