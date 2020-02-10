Some mid-Big 12 Conference season awards as we make the turn...
Best players: Devon Dotson and Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Kansas doesn’t shoot a decent percentage or protect the rim without Azubuike. The Jayhawks aren’t very good passers or fast-break finishers aside from from Dotson.
One is the biggest weapon in college basketball, the other is the fastest.
Kansas is a mess without either co-MVP.
---
Best players you haven’t noticed: Desmond Bane, TCU and Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State
Bane is the Big 12’s second-leading scorer behind Dotson, has the second-most 3-pointers behind Oklahoma’s Brady Manek and plays the second-most minutes behind Haliburton.
Haliburton also leads the league in assists and steals while shooting the second-highest percentage from the field and making the third-most 3-pointers.
A shame that the Horned Frogs and Cyclones can’t rise to their stars’ levels.
---
Best team you have noticed: Baylor
Jared Butler will probably make first team All-Big 12 because you’re sort of obligated to put a member of the league champion there. And yes, Baylor is winning the league.
The Bears aren’t great at anything but are good at everything. They are the league’s deepest and the most balanced team. Butler and MaCio Teague can score, Freddie Gillespie can rebound, Davion Mitchell and distribute and Mark Vital can defend.
They play harder than any Baylor team I’ve ever seen, which is a tribute to...
---
Best coach: Scott Drew, Baylor
Bob Huggins has been outstanding steering West Virginia toward the NCAA Tournament, but this is Drew’s year.
---
Best year-to-year jump: Brady Manek, OU
An All-Big 12 honorable mention player last year, Manek should be first team all-conference at this rate. He could always shoot the 3. Now he adds production with a crafty mid-range game while becoming a tougher rebounder and more noticeable defender.
---
Best freshman: Jahmi’us Ramsey, Texas Tech
A five-star freshman equally adept at squaring up from distance and putting it on the floor and driving. Ramsey scores both ways, while being strong enough to handle the bump and grind of Big 12 basketball.
Best fans: Texas Tech’s
Did you see that crowd at the Kentucky game a couple weeks ago? you hear Tech fans take over Texas’ Frank Erwin Center Saturday?
The Red Raiders brought multitudes to Tulsa for the NCAA regional last March, more partisans than Iowa State even. Something phenomenal is happening in Lubbock and it isn’t just because of Chris Beard.
On to this week’s ranking...
1 – Baylor
Record: 21-1 overall, 10-0 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 3 (was 2)
This week’s schedule: Mon at Texas, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m.
The Bears weren’t overpowering last week but they still went 2-0 to extend their winning streak to 20. If they go 2-0 this week they tie 1996-97 Kansas for the longest in Big 12 history.
---
2 – Kansas
Record: 20-3/9-1
NET: 4 (was 4)
This week: Wed at West Virginia, 6 p.m.; Sat vs. Oklahoma 11 a.m.
Congratulations to Bill Self, who picked up win number 700 at TCU Saturday. Azubuike presented his coach the game ball, fitting since the 7-footer about single-handedly beat the Horned Frogs.
3 – Texas Tech
Record: 15-8/6-4
NET: 20 (was 30)
This week: Mon vs. TCU, 8 p.m.; Sat at OSU, noon
Last week: The Red Raiders’ NET ranking was No. 39 two weeks ago. Whatever NCAA Tournament bubble they were on then, they are safe now.
---
4 – West Virginia
Record: 18-5/6-4
NET: 9 (was 9)
This week: Wed vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.; Sat at Baylor, 3 p.m.
The Mountaineers looked dreadful in falling at OU Saturday. That’s ominous for KU ahead of Wednesday’s matchup, as few coaches spark bouncebacks like Huggins.
---
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 15-8/5-5
NET: 48 (was 48)
This week: Wed vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.; Sat at Kansas, 11 a.m.
Welcome back, Kristian Doolittle. The slumping small forward sprang to life against West Virginia Saturday with 27 points and 12 rebounds. OU needed every one of his contributions.
---
6 – Texas
Record: 14-9/4-6
NET: 66 (was 62)
This week: Mon vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.; Sat at Iowa State, 1 p.m.
It sounded like there were as many Texas Tech fans as Longhorn backers in Austin Saturday. That’s an optic that tends to work against a coach fighting to keep his job. Not good, Shaka Smart.
---
7 – Iowa State
Record: 10-13/3-7
NET: 69 (was 76)
This week: Wed at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas, 1 p.m.
There isn’t much difference between ISU, TCU, K-State and OSU from here. Four teams that compete pretty hard but have a dreadful time running consistently effective offense.
---
8 – TCU
Record: 13-10/4-6
NET: 80 (was 67)
This week: Mon at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. K-State, 4 p.m.
The Frogs have dropped five in a row, four by double digits. Jamie Dixon needs noticeable improvement for a fourth straight 20-win season in Fort Worth.
---
9 – Oklahoma State
Record: 12-11/1-9
NET: 71 (was 84)
This week: Tues at K-State, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas Tech, noon
The Cowboys were good enough to get out of the cellar last week, beating TCU and closing to within a bucket in the closing seconds at Baylor.
---
10 – Kansas State
Record: 9-14/2-8
NET: 82 (was 77)
This week: Tues vs. OSU, 8 p.m.; Sat at TCU, 4 p.m.
Back to the bottom you go, Wildcats. You’re playing hard, you just aren’t playing well. We’ll see what happens when you host the Cowboys Tuesday night.