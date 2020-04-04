Working on a column last week about coaches spending more time with family, I punched “coach coronavirus” into a Google news search.
It kicked back a story about Ben Luderer, a 30-year-old high school baseball coach in New Jersey; and another about Terrance Burke, a 54-year-old high school basketball coach in Maryland; and another about Orlando McDaniel, a 59-year-old club track coach in Dallas; and another about Ron Hill, a 63-year-old football, basketball and track coach in Atlanta; and another about Dwight Jones, a 73-year-old longtime high school basketball coach in Detroit; and another about Joe Radisich, an 84-year-old longtime high school football coach in Los Angeles.
All of these coaches, their newspapers reported, died after contracting COVID-19.
I bring this up because when it comes to sports, we’re applying the pandemic to its impact on things like schedules and budgets. Understandably.
We need to know when games might return because when they do, we can start to feel better about the world. We need to know how much money this might cost because the virus is taking a vicious financial toll on all of us.
The ultimate toll is human, of course. People are suffering and dying in this country unlike anywhere else right now.
Coaches are suffering and dying, and that should hit us hard because we all know that the only adults with more pull on our kids are parents and teachers.
Burke was a guidance counselor at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, Maryland.
NJ.com reported Luderer learned Spanish so as to connect with his international players.
LSU track coach Dennis Shaver told the Lafayette (Louisiana.) Daily Advertiser that McDaniel, a former LSU receiver, “persuaded youth to spend their summers doing something productive.”
In the Atlanta Journal Constitution, one former faculty member at Hill’s Mount Vernon School called Hill “the bright spot for everybody.”
In the Detroit Free Press, one of Jones’ former Mumford High players said Jones “genuinely cared about you.”
A former Radisich player at Mary of the Sea High put it this way to the Daily Breeze: “We transformed from boys to men under his leadership.”
Interesting how cliches become genuine feelings and tributes from players who get fatal news about their old coaches. This is real.
The pandemic is real. It isn’t an overreaction. It isn’t some stupid political or ideological scheme. It isn’t the next Warner Bros. script.
If we don’t know someone lost to the coronavirus, we know of someone. It struck me that way last week during my accidental internet discovery.
I didn’t know Luderer, Burke, McDaniel, Hill, Jones or Radisich, but then I didn’t have to. I knew what they did. I’ve written about coaches for a long time now, and known them even longer.
We start losing coaches, we worry what that means for the players no longer as influenced.
No, this is real. It gets more real every day.
The Detroit Free Press published a story just Saturday morning about Harvey Puckett, a 52-year-old local baseball coach. NOLA.com published one Friday about Wayne Reese, a 74-year-old longtime high school football coach. Both died after contracting COVID-19.
I didn’t know them, either. None of us did, I assume, but then we didn’t need to.
They were coaches. That should be enough.
That should be enough to remind those of us connected to sports that while the pandemic has taken competition, money and time, and we’re anxious to know the ramifications of that, it has also taken lives.
No contingency plan about the start of football season there. No hypothetical about budget cuts. No potential timeline for ramped up testing or a vaccination. Just hurtful human loss.
That’s what ultimately matters around sports right now, same as everywhere else.