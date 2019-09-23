Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor entered Week 4 among the nation’s top 10 rushing teams. Kansas State ranked No. 12. TCU and Texas featured 100-yard rushers Saturday.
Are we witnessing a revolution in the pass-giddy Big 12 Conference? I don’t know. I still think quarterbacks carry the day. I think the league title and league rep in the College Football Playoff will be decided between Jalen Hurts and Sam Ehlinger.
With that in mind, here’s where Big 12 quarterbacking stacks up as we leave non-conference games behind...
In tip-top shape: OU and Texas.
In promising shape: OSU.
In solid shape: K-State, Baylor and Iowa State.
To be determined: West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech.
Not there yet: Kansas.
1 – Oklahoma
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 11 am
First sign of trouble for the Sooners – their kicker, who is just 2-of-4 on field goals, got popped for public intoxication during his weekend furlough.
2 – Texas
Beat Oklahoma State 36-30
The Longhorns beat OSU behind Ehlinger, Keaontray Ingram and Devin Duvernay. They need some defensive players to get healthy to hold up through October and November.
Next: Oct. 5 at West Virginia
3 – Oklahoma State
Lost at Texas 36-30
Spencer Sanders took a step forward in Austin. Can’t say the same for the offensive line or the defense. A bounceback against a K-State team coming off two weeks’ rest won’t be easy.
Next: Saturday vs. Kansas State, 6 pm
4 – Kansas State
Idle
Next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 6 pm
Quarterback Skylar Thompson to the Wichita Eagle during K-State’s off week: “Coming into the season, I knew we had a special thing coming on.” If the Cats win at OSU, I’ll buy that.
5 – Baylor
Won at Rice 21-13
The Bears took a 21-3 halftime lead over the Owls then fell into a deep sleep. Let’s give them a pass and expect much more this weekend against the Cyclones.
Next: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 2:30 pm
6 – Iowa State
Beat La-Monroe 72-20
Quarterback Brock Purdy racked up 435 passing yards and 5 touchdowns, Purdy’s offense an ISU record 714 yards. Great. Now beat somebody worthy. Live up to your preseason hype.
Next: Saturday at Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
7 – West Virginia
Won at Kansas 29-24
Holding on against the Jayhawks isn’t necessarily a sign of weakness. The Mountaineers had to sweat in Lawrence, but Austin Kendall and a productive run game saw victory through.
Next: Oct. 5 vs. Texas
8 – TCU
Lost to SMU 41-38
I have no idea what Gary Patterson has and neither does he. A week after going to Purdue and manhandling the Boilermakers, TCU came home and was spun around by Shane Beuchele and SMU.
Next: Saturday vs. Kansas, 11 am
9 – Texas Tech
Idle
Next: Saturday at Oklahoma, 11 am
Tech lost QB Alan Bowman last week at Arizona, which is unfortunate. Thing is, the Red Raiders were out of sync even with Bowman in Tucson. Some work ahead for Matt Wells.
10 – Kansas
Lost to West Virginia 29-24
There isn’t enough magic in Les Miles to make up for a mistake-prone quarterback. Carter Stanley delivers the occasional long pass for the Jayhawks, but he also throws too many interceptions.
Next: Saturday at TCU, 11 am