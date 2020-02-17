Remember last fall when we spent most of football season thinking Big 12 defense was a lot better? Bowl season arrived, the conference took it on the chin and we came to the conclusion that Big 12 offense/quarterbacking was a lot worse?
It all depends on your perspective. That goes for basketball season as well.
Ken Pomeroy, master of college basketball analytics, swears by Big 12 defense. Take a look at his national leaders in adjusted defensive efficiency:
1 – Kansas
2 – West Virginia
3 – Baylor
8 – Texas Tech
KenPom has nine Big 12 teams among his top 65 here... nine... including Kansas State, Oklahoma State and TCU.
Kansas State’s record is 9-16 overall and 2-10 in the Big 12. Maybe the Wildcats do get after you on defense, but they’re 2-10 for a reason. I think it’s because they run offense like they’re clipping their toenails with a hacksaw.
OSU was 0-8 in the Big 12 before getting hot the past two weeks. TCU is 4-8 in the league. Two more cases where a top-65 defensive rating isn’t doing a lot of good to cover up warts at the other end of the court.
Baylor has been the AP’s No. 1-ranked team in college basketball for a month now. So the Bears balance tenacious defense with fluid offense? Not exactly.
The Bears are 164th in scoring and 213th in field goal percentage nationally.
In fact, the only Big 12 team to rank in the NCAA top 100 in scoring is Kansas. The Jayhawks are 84th.
KU does shoot the ball efficiently, ranking 10th nationally, but that’s mostly because they throw it inside to the gigantic Udoka Azubuike for about 50 dunks/3-foot hooks a game. The only other Big 12 team inside the top 100 in field goal percentage is Texas Tech at No. 81.
The Big 12 is slightly better at shooting the 3, Tech ranking 54th nationally, Baylor 85th and KU 94th. That doesn’t translate to 3-point baskets, unfortunately, as the lone league team inside the top 100 in 3s is TCU (tied for 71st with 215).
Does Kansas play rugged defense? Sure. Marcus Garrett might be the best on-ball defender in college hoops. Azubuike is fierce both protecting the rim and guarding the lane.
Does Baylor defend? Absolutely. The Bears’ man-to-man is the catalyst for their top ranking.
Does West Virginia? Yep.
West Virginia has also dropped three straight Big 12 games because it couldn’t shoot 35 percent in any of them. The Mountaineers scored 19 points in the second half against Kansas Feb. 12.
OSU scored 19 points in the first half against West Virginia Jan. 6. Texas Tech scored 18 in the first half against Baylor Jan. 7. OSU scored 17 in the first half at TCU Jan. 11.
Remember when teams in this league scored 17 before the first media timeout? You don’t have to rewind all the way back to Billy Tubbs’ Sooners. Lon Kruger’s Sooners with Buddy Hield, Isaiah Cousins and Jordan Woodard went to the 2016 Final Four behind extra passes resulting in a barrage of shot-making.
Bill Self’s Jayhawks went to the 2018 Final Four by unleashing Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Malik Newman behind the 3-point line.
Those OU and KU teams didn’t stop you much, but boy could they out-shoot you. Same for Steve Prohm’s Iowa State teams during that time.
The Cyclones scored 94 points in winning an NCAA Tournament game in 2016. The Jayhawks scored 105. The Sooners scored in the 80s three out of their four wins en route to the Final Four.
You know how many times both teams have scored in the 80s in the same Big 12 game this year? Two. Iowa State beat OSU 89-82 Jan. 21, and Texas Tech beat West Virginia 89-81 Jan. 29. That’s it.
Yes, this conference is serious about defending. The numbers bear that out.
Yes, moving back the 3-point line a little more than 16 inches has sent outside shooting percentages down.
No, moving back the 3-point has not opened up driving lanes. Officials aren’t whistling clutch-and-grab defending for one. For another, drivers who do get to the basket more frequently are still struggling to finish.
No, this isn’t unique to the Big 12. College basketball is less watchable in general this season.
But since we’re subjected to the Big 12, and it wasn’t long ago it was a treat to watch the Big 12, the problem is more noticeable around here.
KenPom can tout Big 12 defense all he wants. I know a dirty game when I see it, and right now the basketball in this conference is filthy.
On to this week’s pecking order...
1 – Baylor
Record: 23-1 overall, 12-0 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 2 (was 3)
This week’s schedule: Tues at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Kansas, 11 a.m.
Prediction – If the Bears go 2-0 this week, they’ll run the table in the conference. The last team to do that was Kansas in 2002. That Jayhawks squad went to the Final Four.
---
2 – Kansas
Record: 22-3/11-1
NET: 4 (was 4)
This week: Mon vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.; Sat at Baylor, 11 a.m.
Baylor had 13 assists and five turnovers while winning at KU Jan. 11. The Jayhawks had nine assists and 14 turnovers. Those numbers must reverse for Kansas to win Saturday’s rematch.
---
3 – Texas Tech
Record: 16-9/7-5
NET: 20 (was 20)
This week: Wed vs. K-State, 8 p.m.; Sat at Iowa State, 5 p.m.
Tech was out-rebounded 37-22 at OSU Saturday, and outscored 31-12 at the free throw line. Translation: The Cowboys were the much tougher team. Chris Beard will detest that.
---
4 – West Virginia
Record: 18-7/6-6
NET: 10 (was 9)
This week: Tues vs. OSU, 6 p.m.; Sat at TCU, 1 p.m.
The Mountaineers shot 32 percent in losing at OU Feb. 8, 32 percent in losing to KU Feb. 12, and 34 percent in losing at Baylor Saturday. Gross.
---
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 16-9/6-6
NET: 45 (was 48)
This week: Tues vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.; Sat at OSU, 3 p.m.
The Sooners are still safe in terms of the NCAA Tournament. They need a split this week to continue to feel comfortable.
---
6 – Iowa State
Record: 11-14/4-8
NET: 70 (was 69)
This week: Mon at Kansas, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas Tech, 5 p.m.
It’s been a while since there were so many lousy teams in the Big 12. Iowa State, this close to the middle of the conference without best player Tyrese Haliburton, is proof of that.
---
7 – Oklahoma State
Record: 14-11/3-9
NET: 69 (was 71)
This week: Tues at West Virginia, 6 p.m.; Sat vs. OU, 3 p.m.
The best thing you could say about the Cowboys when they were 0-8 in the league was their energy was still high. They hadn’t quit. So they deserve their 3-1 run over the last two weeks.
---
8 – Texas
Record: 14-11/4-8
NET: 84 (was 66)
This week: Wed vs. TCU, 7 p.m.; Sat at K-State, 1 p.m.
Texas’ skilled big man (Jericho Sims) and best shooter (Jase Febres) are hurt. The Longhorns look like they’re playing musical chairs on offense. And the vultures are hovering above Shaka Smart.
---
9 – TCU
Record: 13-12/4-8
NET: 92 (was 80)
This week: Wed at Texas, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. West Virginia, 1 p.m.
You never want to be a basketball team with a NET rating close to 100. The Frogs might cross over into ignominy with two losses this week.
---
10 – Kansas State
Record: 9-16/2-10
NET: 95 (was 82)
This week: Wed at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas, 1 p.m.
The only thing the Wildcats are playing for at this point is the return game against KU. The Cats win that one Feb. 29 and finish 3-15 in the league, they’ll have plenty of fans who will take that.