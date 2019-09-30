Oklahoma’s defense is undeniably better. Just watch the footage of Saturday’s lockdown of Texas Tech. Middle linebacker Kenneth Murray is playing up to his Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year billing and then some.
Oklahoma State’s defense looked much improved in stifling Kansas State Saturday night. Safety-turned-linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez is the best defensive player nobody outside Stillwater knows about. Everybody will soon.
A defensive success story brewing in our state? Potentially, yes.
But not just here... Would you believe across the Big 12? The league that treats defense as a nuisance?
Take a lot at some FBS numbers...
TCU is No. 4 in total defense, with Baylor (No. 24), Kansas State (No. 35), OU (No. 47), Iowa State (No. 52), West Virginia (No. 56) and OSU (No. 61) in the top half of the leaderboard.
K-State is No. 2 in pass defense. TCU is No. 11 in run defense. OU is No. 2 and K-State No. 3 in third down defense.
Coaches insist it’s points that matter. Well, K-State (No. 17) and Baylor (No. 19) are in the top 20 in scoring defense. OU and TCU (tied at No. 29) are in the top 30.
Defense, scorned across this state and this conference for so many years, is the comeback story of the year through September.
1 – Oklahoma
Beat Texas Tech 55-16
I still don’t know how running back Kennedy Brooks avoided a serious lower body injury on that cheap shot by Tech’s Eli Howard. It proves you need both strength and luck to navigate a season.
Next: Saturday at Kansas, 11 a.m.
2 – Texas
Idle
Next: Saturday at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m.
We last left the Longhorns limping off the field after surviving Oklahoma State. Will be interesting to see how many of those players were rejuvenated by their 14-day break.
3 – Oklahoma State
Beat Kansas State 26-13
The Cowboys captured the line of scrimmage and whipped the Wildcats at their own physical game. Bravo to the two staffers who had the Pokes ready for battle – offensive line coach Charlie Dickey and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Next: Saturday at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
4 – Baylor
Beat Iowa State 23-21
Credit John Mayers for making his first career field goal to beat the Cyclones, but Charlie Brewer was the true hero. The Bears’ QB converted three third downs to drive his offense 54 yards and set up his kicker.
Next: Saturday at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
5 – Kansas State
Lost to OSU 26-13
The Cats had 244 total yards, 8 first downs and converted 1 of 13 third-down opportunities in Stillwater. Skylar Thompson, so impressive in K-State’s three non-conference wins, was 11-of-23 passing.
Next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 2:30 p.m.
6 – Iowa State
Lost at Baylor 23-21
Brock Purdy threw for 140 yards and 2 touchdowns to rally the Cyclones in the fourth quarter, before Baylor won it late. That’s the quarterback the Clones need to rescue their disappointing-til-now season.
Next: Saturday vs. TCU, 11 a.m.
7 – West Virginia
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
The Mountaineers won this game last year on the arm of quarterback Will Grier. Successor Austin Kendall is getting more comfortable with each start, but he isn’t ready to beat the Longhorns.
8 – TCU
Beat Kansas 51-14
The Horned Frogs amassed over 300 yards both rushing and receiving. Jalen Reagor returned a punt for a touchdown. The defense feasted. It’s still stress-free hosting the feeble Jayhawks.
Next: Saturday at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
9 – Texas Tech
Lost at OU 55-16
I really like Matt Wells and am happy he’s getting his Power 5 shot in Lubbock. But c’mon, dude… Kicking field goals down 28 and 35 points in the second half? That’s soft.
Next: Saturday vs. OSU, 11 a.m.
10 – Kansas
Lost at TCU 51-14
Remember when Jalen McCleskey bailed on OSU a month into last season, after the Cowboys propped him up as a team leader/offensive focal point? Running back Khalil Herbert appears to be pulling the same stunt on the Jayhawks.
Next: Saturday vs. OU, 11 a.m.