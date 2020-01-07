My first Big 12 Conference basketball poll finds a familiar team at the top – Kansas. The Jayhawks deserve to be there, given their No. 3 AP poll ranking and No. 2 position according to the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET), which is the new RPI in case you have forgotten.
KU has the league’s best point guard in Devon Dotson and the best big man in Udoka Azubuike. The Jayhawks defend harder and shoot better than they did a year ago when they lost their 14-year grip on the league championship.
Their depth isn’t a lot better, however, and that gives the conference an opening similar to last year’s. One injury to one starter could be as costly as Azubuike’s was a year ago.
Keep that in mind moving forward, especially as Texas Tech and Baylor continue to mix talented newcomers with seasoned veterans.
For starters...
1 – Kansas
Record: 11-2 overall, 1-0 in the Big 12
NET ranking: 2
This week’s schedule: Wed at Iowa State, 7 pm; Sat vs. Baylor, noon
If the Jayhawks go 2-0 this week, they are better than I thought. They also take their first noticeable step toward winning back their championship.
---
2 – Baylor
Record: 11-1/1-0
NET: 5
This week: Tues at Texas Tech, 8 pm; Sat at Kansas, noon
If the Bears go 2-0 this week, they deserve the No. 1 ranking in the AP and NET. Not that anyone in Waco will notice now that Matt Rhule is leaving for the Carolina Panthers.
---
3 – Texas Tech
Record: 10-3/1-0
NET: 28
This week: Tues vs. Baylor, 8 pm; Sat at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Chris Beard blends two touted freshman guards with vet Davide Moretti and still gets his kids to play relentlessly. Last year was no one-off. The Red Raiders are a permanent problem for the rest of the league.
---
4 – West Virginia
Record: 12-2/1-1
NET: 12
This week: Sat vs. Texas Tech, 5 pm
The Mountaineers have already bagged an important road win this week, 55-41 at Oklahoma State Monday night. Their game against Tech might finish 38-36.
---
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 10-3/1-0
NET: 43
This week: Wed at Texas, 8 pm; Sat at Iowa State, 7 pm
Kristian Doolittle, Austin Reaves and Brady Manek have played really well. Guards Jamal Bieniemy and De'Vion Harmon have not. Lon Kruger needs more from Bieniemy and Harmon to make the NCAA Tournament.
---
6 – Texas
Record: 10-3/0-1
NET: 75
This week: Wed vs. OU, 8 pm; Sat vs. Kansas State, 7 pm
Looks like a typical Shaka Smart team. Good enough to occasionally make you think Smart finally has the program moving forward, spotty enough to convince you to decide otherwise.
---
7 – TCU
Record: 10-3/1-0
NET: 72
This week: Tues at Kansas State, 8 pm; Sat vs. Oklahoma State, 1 pm
The Horned Frogs just scored their best win of the season in their Big 12 opener – 81-79 over Iowa State in overtime last Saturday, a result spurred by RJ Nembhard’s 31 points.
---
8 – Iowa State
Record: 7-6/0-1
NET: 81
This week: Wed vs. Kansas, 7 pm; Sat vs. OU, 7 pm
Nembhard’s heroics offset a triple double from Cyclones guard Tyrese Halliburton, who has been overshadowed by Dotson from a national perspective but won’t be much longer.
---
9 – Kansas State
Record: 7-6/0-1
NET: 92
This week: Tues vs. TCU, 8 p.m; Sat at Texas, 7 pm
The Wildcats are in for a lot of 50/50 games if their recent results are any indication. It’s on Bruce Weber to make his players tough enough to win them, something he did last year.
---
10 – Oklahoma State
Record: 10-4/0-2
NET: 55
This week: Sat at TCU, 1 pm
The Cowboys won’t be here long, but where else do you put a team that lost its league opener by 35 points, then scored 41 next time out at home? A pitiful Big 12 start for Mike Boynton.