It took Sam Ehlinger’s A game and two Jalen Hurts turnovers – a fumble in the red zone and an interception in the end zone – to keep Texas close to Oklahoma Saturday. The Sooners were vastly superior otherwise.
That is a fact that should frighten the rest of the Big 12, but also Lincoln Riley.
The Sooners just punched out their arch-rival and their closest conference competitor. Between now and an anticipated rematch for the Big 12 championship lies West Virginia, Kansas State, Iowa State, Baylor, TCU and Oklahoma State.
OU is a 32-point favorite over West Virginia Saturday. The Sooners will be double-digit favorites in the five regular-season games after that one.
Their trip to Manhattan isn’t as dangerous now that K-State is 0-2 in the Big 12. They get Iowa State at home (I know, I know... Cyclones 38-31 in 2017).
OU does have to go to Baylor Nov. 16. The Bears are 6-0. But Matt Rhule just lost linebacker Clay Johnston to a reported season-ending ACL injury, which is like Riley losing Kenneth Murray. That’s a killer.
That leaves TCU, who can still defend but also starts a true freshman quarterback, and OSU, who starts a redshirt freshman quarterback and only sporadically defends. The Cowboys also have Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace. They alone ought to command OU’s attention.
Sure, Georgia somehow lost at home to South Carolina Saturday. Clemson was lucky to win at North Carolina a few weeks ago. Ohio State was throttled at Purdue last year. And yes, you can throw in Iowa State’s shocker at Owen Field two Octobers ago.
This isn’t a done deal. The Sooners didn’t clinch their fifth straight Big 12 title Saturday, or cash their ticket to the College Football Playoff. They improved to 6-0 was all.
But they sure looked the CFP part, with CeeDee Lamb and Kennedy Brooks making enough plays to offset Hurts’ mistakes, the uncertain offensive line holding up just fine and the defense making its angriest statement yet under Alex Grinch.
The rest of the Big 12 aside from Texas? It doesn’t look the part of spoiler. Not to this point anyhow.
As it appears at the halfway point of this season, the only things keeping OU from an unbeaten regular season are bad luck, a sudden-impact injury to Hurts, Murray or Lamb for instance, and complacency.
1 – Oklahoma
Beat Texas 34-27
Trey Sermon didn’t touch the ball in the Cotton Bowl, which goes to show that the most underrated virtue in Lincoln Riley’s offense is patience. Sermon’s time will come again.
Next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 11 a.m.
2 – Texas
Lost to OU 34-27
Frustrating as Saturday was for Ehlinger, the dude doubled down on being both the toughest quarterback in the Big 12 Conference, and the most accurate passer.
Next: Saturday vs. Kansas, 6 p.m.
3 – Baylor
Beat Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime
The Bears are still unbeaten but for how much longer? Charlie Brewer is coming off a three-interception game and now they have to replace Johnston.
Next: Saturday at Oklahoma State, 3 p.m.
4 – Iowa State
Won at West Virginia 38-14
The Cyclones turned a tossup into a runaway by holding West Virginia to two first downs and 44 total yards in the second half. They also found a running back in freshman Breece Hall (132 yards and three touchdowns).
Next: Saturday at Texas Tech, 11 a.m.
5 – Texas Tech
Lost at Baylor 33-30 in double OT
The Red Raiders had a 362-yard passer and a 153-yard rusher but couldn’t close the deal in Waco because their defense collapsed late. They are better under Matt Wells, but there’s a ways to go.
Next: Saturday vs. West Virginia, 3 p.m.
6 – Oklahoma State
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. Baylor, 3 p.m.
Mike Gundy said last week he thought Spencer Sanders would improve on pocket presence and ball security over the next month. That might be true, but the Cowboys don’t have a month. Sanders needs to be more secure in five days.
7 – Kansas State
Idle
Next: Saturday vs. TCU, 1:30 p.m.
Chris Klieman brought his steady, ball-control philosophy from North Dakota State to K-State. That’s fine, but it’s tough to win in this conference averaging 171 passing yards per game.
8 – TCU
Idle
Next: Saturday at Kansas State, 1:30 p.m.
The last time we saw the Horned Frogs’ defense, it was being burned for six touchdowns at Iowa State. Think it was any fun being on the practice field with Gary Patterson last week?
9 – West Virginia
Lost to Iowa State 38-14
The Mountaineers’ game at OU this weekend is compelling for one reason only – Austin Kendall’s return to Norman. That storyline is in peril due to Kendall’s injury against ISU.
Next: Saturday at OU, 11 a.m.
10 – Kansas
Idle
Next: Saturday at Texas, 6 p.m.
The Jayhawks head to Austin with a new offensive coordinator. He’s Brent Dearmon, who once quarterbacked in arena leagues. He should be comfy in the wild and crazy Big 12.