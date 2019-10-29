Texas coach Tom Herman pulled up his chair after last Saturday’s 37-27 loss at TCU and said: “Obviously not the outcome that we had expected or prepared for.”
Now substitute “season” for “outcome.” That statements rings just as true.
The Longhorns are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Then went 10-4 and 7-2 a year ago, then announced gleefully that they were “baa-ack.”
Well, they aren’t going to win 10 games this season. They are going to lose more than two in the Big 12. That is, unless Herman somehow retrieves all those defensive starters he lost off last year’s team.
The 2019 Longhorns have the worst pass defense in the league, the second-worst third down defense and the third-worst scoring and total defense. Injuries have decimated what stability remained on that side of the ball. Opponents’ big gains have decimated those still on the field.
Herman could use a stronger offensive line while he’s at it. The Longhorns are an average rushing team, ranking seventh in the Big 12, and they allow the most sacks.
The coach could always count on his quarterback, at least. And then came the TCU game, when Sam Ehlinger tossed four interceptions. Now Ehlinger’s pass efficiency rating trails that of league peers Jalen Hurts, Charlie Brewer, Brock Purdy and Carter Stanley.
Here’s the remainder of Texas’ schedule: home against Kansas State, at Iowa State, at Baylor, home against Texas Tech.
Barring a drastic turnaround, there will be no Red River rematch for the Big 12 championship. There will be no Sugar Bowl or any other New Year’s Six bowl. There might not even be an Alamo or Russell Athletic Bowl.
Herman has this week and next before his team hosts K-State. He has that much time to clean up a mess that’s getting murkier by the game.
1 – Baylor
Idle
Next: Halloween night vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Matt Rhule talked about “blocking out the noise” after his Bears moved to 7-0 at Oklahoma State last week. The noise just got a lot louder, Coach. You’ve got a first-place team hosting the Mountaineers Thursday.
2 – Oklahoma
Lost at Kansas State 48-41
OU cornerbacks have been much improved this year, mostly because they’ve been more physical. The problem is they got caught holding K-State receivers on two key third downs. Maybe dial back the clutching and grabbing just a tad.
Next: Nov. 9 vs. Iowa State
3 – Oklahoma State
Won at Iowa State 34-27
The story of the Cowboys’ most important win of the year was defensive heroics. That’s fair. But early explosive touchdowns by weapons Tylan Wallace and Chuba Hubbard set everything up.
Next: Saturday vs. TCU, 2:30 p.m.
4 – Kansas State
Upset OU 48-41
He didn’t have better statistics, but Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson outplayed Hurts Saturday. He threw sharper, more important passes. That was shocking.
Next: Saturday at Kansas, 2:30 p.m.
5 – Iowa State
Lost to OSU 34-27
It’s all about perspective isn’t it? In Oklahoma we’re writing about OSU’s valiant defense. In Iowa? They’re asking Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy, who threw those three fourth-quarter interceptions: “What were you seeing, son?”
Next: Saturday at TCU, 2:30 p.m.
6 – TCU
Beat Texas 37-27
After Thompson outplayed Hurts, Horned Frogs freshman Max Duggan got the better of Ehlinger. The kid threw for 273 yards, rushed for 72 and accounted for 3 touchdowns, numbers that Ehlinger typically puts up.
Next: Saturday at OSU, 2:30 p.m.
7 – Texas
Lost to TCU 37-27
A line from Mac Engel’s game column in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “When you are Texas, losing to TCU when the Horned Frogs are good is not acceptable – and it’s humiliating when TCU is but average.”
Next: Nov. 9 vs. Kansas State
8 – West Virginia
Idle
Next: Halloween night at Baylor, 7 p.m.
With the weekend the conference just had, watch the Mountaineers upset the Bears Thursday. It’ll be wild either way. Scores of the WVU-Baylor games in Waco: 38-36, 62-38 and 73-42.
9 – Kansas
Beat Texas Tech 37-34
Stanley in two games under Brent Dearmon, Les Miles’ new offensive coordinator: 53-of-84 for 715 yards and 4 touchdowns with one interception.
Next: Saturday vs. Kansas State, 2:30 p.m.
10 – Texas Tech
Lost at KU 37-34
The Red Raiders since upsetting OSU: 33-30 loss at Baylor, 34-24 loss to Iowa State and then Kansas Saturday night. Not sure they’ll finish at the bottom of the league, but they’re stuck there now.
Next: Nov. 9 at West Virginia