Joe Burrow is going to be the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in the national semifinal Peach Bowl, but it seems the other guy is moving front and center of this game.
Oklahoma vs. LSU means Jalen Hurts is back in the College Football Playoff.
Hurts made cameos as an Alabama utility player alongside Tua Tagovailoa in last year’s semifinal win over OU. He was benched after an undesirable first half in the national championship against Georgia the previous year. He went 13-of-31 in Alabama’s title game loss to Deshaun Watson and Clemson the year before that.
OU-LSU means Hurts is back in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
That’s where he was pulled at halftime against Georgia. It’s also where he replaced the injured Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter of the 2018 SEC Championship and rallied Bama past Georgia.
OU-LSU means Hurts is reunited with an old rival.
He beat Ed Orgeron’s Tigers as Crimson Tide starting quarterback in 2016 and ’17. He ran the ball effectively and threw it OK (21-of-43 for 290 yards, a touchdown and an interception in the two games). He’ll have to throw it much better Dec. 28 for the Sooners to win, since Burrow quarterbacks an offense 10 times more powerful than LSU’s ’16 and ’17.
Hurts outplayed Tigers quarterback Danny Elting those two years. Now he must outplay Burrow, or play to Burrow’s level, to give OU a shot.
At least one pundit doesn’t believe that’s possible.
“The quarterback advantage in favor of LSU is not even close,” ESPN commentator Greg McElroy said this week. “Joe Burrow is head and shoulders above Jalen Hurts in regards to efficiency.”
McElroy continued with: “If you look at driving the ball down the field with accuracy, allowing guys to run in space, not taking sacks, not holding onto the ball too long, hitting open receivers when they’re there to be hit and not turning the football over, which Jalen Hurts has done time and time again in the second half of the season... Maybe the biggest discrepancy between LSU and Oklahoma is how Joe Burrow is playing relative to how Jalen Hurts is playing.”
So if you have already covered the “nostalgia” and “redemption” squares on your Hurts Peach Bowl Bingo cards, go ahead and cover “respect” as well.
It might be one analyst’s opinion, but it feeds into the prevailing notion that OU is overmatched. Burrow is a bigger favorite over Hurts, Justin Fields and Chase Young to win the Heisman Saturday night than LSU is over OU in Atlanta (Tigers by 13 per oddsmakers).
Hurts won’t make up the difference in New York Saturday night, but as the Sooners’ most visible player and one of college football’s most visible stories, he bears the brunt of making up that 13-point spread in Atlanta. He’ll get more attention for that than coach Lincoln Riley even, and from commentators beyond McElroy.
Hurts will get more attention for a lot of reasons between now and Dec. 28. He already has.
That makes the Peach Bowl as compelling for him as it is for Burrow, and probably more so by the time we reach kickoff.