Three things to consider ahead of Monday night’s Oklahoma State-Kansas game in Stillwater...
*** The Jayhawks are beatable, even by a team that’s 0-6 in the Big 12 Conference.
KU this year is a lot like KU last year – very good but not very deep. Now that big men David McCormack and Silvio De Sousa are serving suspensions for last week’s brawl with Kansas State, the Jayhawks are even thinner.
If OSU can get Udoka Azubuike in foul trouble, something Tennessee did in a closer-than-expected loss Saturday, KU becomes very beatable.
*** The Cowboys won at Texas A&M Saturday because they made shots – guards Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa went a combined 7-of-14 from the 3-point line – and shared the ball. Their 22 assists were a season high.
Kansas defends better than it does anything else. OSU isn’t going to get anything easy in this one. But if the Cowboys move the ball and shoot with confidence, they can score enough to win.
*** The Pokes have a tendency to rise to this specific occasion. They have won four of their last six over Kansas in Gallagher-Iba Arena. And check this out: OSU’s last eight wins over KU have been as an unranked team playing an opponent ranked No. 8 or higher.
On to this week’s ranking...
1 – Baylor
Record: 17-1 overall, 6-0 in the Big 12
NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) ranking: 1 (was 1)
This week’s schedule: Wed at Iowa State, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. TCU, 3 p.m.
The Bears were underdogs at Florida Saturday night despite their No. 1 ranking. Silly Vegas. Baylor absorbed a quick 14-5 deficit, got hot from 3 and rolled. These guys look so good.
---
2 – Kansas
Record: 16-3/5-1
NET: 4 (was 4)
This week: Mon at OSU, 8 p.m.; Sat vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Azubuike is still a man-mountain, but now he’s one with nimbler feet and in better condition. I thought Devon Dotson might be KU’s MVP. Nope. It’s the big fella.
---
3 – West Virginia
Record: 16-3/4-2
NET: 7 (was 9)
This week: Wed at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. Kansas State, 1 p.m.
Bob Huggins, now tied with Adolph Rupp for seventh on college basketball’s all-time wins list, is doing his usual sensational coaching job with players who pride themselves on toughness, not talent.
---
4 – Texas Tech
Record: 12-7/3-3
NET: 39 (was 25)
This week: Wed vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.; Sat at Kansas, 3 p.m.
Those are two rough games for a team that’s on a roll, let alone one coming off an 0-2 week. Five-star freshman guard Jahmi’us Ramsey has hit his first wall.
---
5 – Oklahoma
Record: 13-6/3-3
NET: 45 (was 53)
This week: Wed at K-State, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. OSU, 2 p.m.
The Sooners still aren’t making enough shots, but credit their grit and defense. They were the biggest factors in Saturday’s 63-62 win over Mississippi State, a game with potential NCAA Tournament implications.
---
6 – TCU
Record: 13-6/4-2
NET: 61 (was 65)
This week: Wed vs. Texas, 7 p.m.; Sat at Baylor, 3 p.m.
It would have been helpful for the Frogs to win at Arkansas Saturday, but their big game last week was a 65-54 victory over Texas Tech. Desmond Bane scored 27 points in that one.
---
7 – Iowa State
Record: 9-10/2-4
NET: 68 (was 82)
This week: Wed vs. Baylor, 8 p.m.; Sat at Texas, 1 p.m.
If the Cyclones make their 3s, like they did against OSU last week, they win. If they don’t, like they didn’t at Auburn Saturday, they lose. Pretty simple.
---
8 – Texas
Record: 12-7/2-4
NET: 71 (was 59)
This week: Wed at TCU, 7 p.m.; Sat vs. Iowa State, 1 p.m.
The Longhorns were so bad in losing at West Virginia last Monday that local media outlets began suggesting Shaka Smart was coaching for his job. That won’t change anytime soon.
---
9 – Oklahoma State
Record: 11-8/0-6
NET: 76 (was 78)
This week: Mon vs. Kansas, 8 p.m.; Sat at OU, 2 p.m.
Let’s get the Cowboys out of the basement. Seems they earned that much at A&M over the weekend. They’ll earn much more with a pair of wins this week.
---
10 – Kansas State
Record: 8-11/1-5
NET: 89 (was 85)
This week: Wed vs. OU, 7 p.m.; Sat at West Virginia, 1 p.m.
It’s one thing to play as poorly as K-State did at Kansas last Tuesday. It’s quite worse to engage in a game-ending brawl. Regrettable season for Bruce Weber to this point.