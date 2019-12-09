The Big 12 Conference has built some momentum the past three years by winning a couple Heisman Trophies, playing some reasonable defense and going 13-8 in bowl games. That last flex is the second-strongest among Power 5 leagues (the ACC's bowl record the past three years is 22-11).
This is encouraging, and it can get even better if the Big 12 performs well over an opportunistic bowl schedule this year.
Oklahoma is back in the playoff against No. 1 LSU. Baylor gets a shot at Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, something Texas took full advantage of a year ago. The Longhorns get playoff contender Utah in the Alamo. Iowa State plays Notre Dame in the Camping World.
That’s four high-profile games, followed by a couple intriguing trickle-down matchups – Oklahoma State-Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl and Kansas State-Navy in the Liberty.
Here’s how I’d rank this delicious menu of games based on my taste...
1 – OU vs. LSU in the Peach Bowl
Dec. 28, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Two Heisman Trophy finalists (assuming Jalen Hurts gets to New York). Two Biletnikoff Award finalists. The potential Thorpe Award winner (LSU safety Grant Delpit).
Two underappreciated running backs. Two underappreciated defenses.
One heck of a coaching contrast.
One heck of a matchup of two rich, proud programs.
One national semifinal.
Bovada odds: LSU by 13
Early thought: The Sooners keep it close by continuing to mix deliberate offense with angry defense, but don’t have enough in the tank to win outright.
---
2 – Texas vs. Utah in the Alamo Bowl
Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Who cares more, the Pac-12 team that spent all year in playoff contention only to lay an egg in its most important game? Or the Big 12 team that strutted around for seven months then got punched in the chin once the season started?
I’m fascinated to find out.
Bovada odds: Utah by a touchdown
Early thought: Sam Ehlinger outplays Tyler Huntley and the Longhorns prevail.
---
3 – Iowa State vs. Notre Dame in the Camping World
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Penn State-Memphis in the Cotton Bowl makes an attractive prelude to the playoff Dec. 28, but I like this baby even better.
The Cyclones can’t touch the Irish for pedigree or postseason history, but they’ll match their blue-blooded opponent hit for hit.
Also, popular as the Notre Dame brand might be, I guarantee there will be more ISU fans in that stadium. The Cyclones have had a relatively disappointing season, but that won’t keep thousands of vacation-seeking Iowans from invading Orlando.
Bovada odds: Irish by a field goal
Early thought: Cyclones by a field goal
---
4 – Baylor vs. Georgia in the Sugar
Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Both teams were beaten up in their conference championship losses, leaving me to wonder how strong they’ll come out in New Orleans. The Bulldogs are worse off than they were a year ago in this game, when they barely rose to fight Texas.
Bovada odds: Georgia by a touchdown
Early thought: Baylor deserves to go out a winner for everything Matt Rhule and Charlie Brewer worked to accomplish this year. The Bears do just that.
---
5 – OSU vs. A&M in the Texas
Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
This one’s all about the Cowboys. Does Spencer Sanders heal in time to give it a full go at quarterback? Does Chuba Hubbard decide to give it one last run before turning pro? Mike Gundy sounded optimistic Sunday night, but let’s see what the near future brings.
Bovada odds: A&M by 6
Early thought: Gundy is 9-4 in bowls, and 7-2 since 2010. He’ll have his team ready, but he’ll need both Sanders and Hubbard to knock off the Aggies. Stay tuned.
---
6 – K-State vs. Navy in the Liberty
Jan. 31, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Chris Klieman should have his Wildcats well-versed on Navy’s option after three weeks of practice. Too bad preparing for slippery Middies quarterback Malcolm Perry is very different from actually stopping him.
Bovada odds: Cats by 1
Early thought: Vegas finally takes the Big 12’s side, but I sort of like the other. Perry scores in overtime after K-State kicks a field goal.
The Big 12 Conference has built some momentum the past three years by winning a couple Heisman Trophies, playing some reasonable defense and going 13-8 in bowl games. That last flex is the second-strongest among Power 5 leagues (the ACC has gone 22-11 in bowls).
This is encouraging, and it can get even better if the Big 12 performs well over an opportunistic bowls schedule this year.
Oklahoma is back in the playoff against No. 1 LSU. Baylor gets a shot at Georgia in the Sugar Bowl, something Texas took full advantage of a year ago. The Longhorns get playoff contender Utah in the Alamo. Iowa State plays Notre Dame in the Camping World.
That’s four high-profile games, followed by a couple intriguing trickle-down matchups – Oklahoma State-Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl and Kansas State-Navy in the Liberty.
Here’s how I’d rank this delicious slate of games based on my taste...
1 – OU vs. LSU in the Peach Bowl
Dec. 28, 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Two Heisman Trophy finalists (assuming Jalen Hurts gets to New York). Two Biletnikoff Award finalists. The potential Thorpe Award winner (LSU safety Grant Delpit).
Two underappreciated running backs. Two underappreciated defenses.
One heck of a coaching contrast.
One heck of a matchup of two rich, proud programs.
One national semifinal.
Bovada odds: LSU by 13
Early thought: The Sooners keep it close by continuing to mix deliberate offense with angry defense, but don’t have enough in the tank to win outright.
2 – Texas vs. Utah in the Alamo Bowl
Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Who cares more, the Pac-12 team that spent all year in playoff contention only to lay an egg in its most important game? Or the Big 12 team that strutted around for seven months then got punched in the chin once the season started?
I’m fascinated to find out.
Bovada odds: Utah by a touchdown
Early thought: Sam Ehlinger outplays Tyler Huntley and the Longhorns prevail.
3 – Iowa State vs. Notre Dame in the Camping World
Dec. 28, 11 a.m. (ABC)
Penn State-Memphis in the Cotton Bowl makes a pretty sweet prelude to the playoff Dec. 28, but I like this baby even better.
The Cyclones can’t touch the Irish for pedigree or postseason history, but they’ll match their blueblooded opponent hit for hit.
Also: Popular as the Notre Dame brand might be, I guarantee there will be more ISU fans in that stadium. The Cylcones have had a relatively disappointing season, but that won’t keep thousands of vacation-seeking Iowans from invading Orlando.
Bovada odds: Irish by a field goal
Early thought: Cyclones by a field goal
4 – Baylor vs. Georgia in the Sugar
Jan. 1, 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Both teams were beaten up in their conference championship losses, leaving me to wonder how strong they’ll come out in New Orleans. The Bulldogs are worse off than they were a year ago in this game, when they barely rose to right Texas.
Bovada odds: Georgia by a touchdown
Early thought: Baylor deserves to go out a winner for everything Matt Rhule and Charlie Brewer worked to accomplish this year. The Bears do just that as Brewer outplays Jake Fromm.
5 – OSU vs. A&M in the Texas
Dec. 27, 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
This one’s all about the Cowboys. Does Spencer Sanders heal in time to give it a full go at quarterback? Does Chuba Hubbard decide to give it one last run before turning pro? Mike Gundy sounded optimistic Sunday night, but let’s see what the near future brings.
Bovada odds: A&M by 6
Early thought: Gundy is 9-4 in bowls, and 7-2 since 2010. He’ll have his team ready, but he’ll need both Sanders and Hubbard to knock off the Aggies. Stay tuned.
6 – K-State vs. Navy in the Liberty
Jan. 31, 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Chris Klieman should have his Wildcats well-versed on Navy’s option after three weeks of practice. Too bad preparing for slippery Middies quarterback Malcolm Perry is very different from actually stopping him.
Bovada odds: Cats by 1
Early thought: Vegas finally takes the Big 12’s side, but I sort of like the other. Perry scores in overtime after K-State kicks a field goal.