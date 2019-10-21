We have established the four tiers of the Big 12 Conference as November approaches...
Playoff worthy: Oklahoma
I covered this last week. The Sooners are a superior team in this version of the Big 12. They’ll have to stoop pretty low to lose. Think four turnovers and a 2018-esque collapse by the defense.
Sugar/Alamo Bowl worthy: Baylor, Iowa State and Texas.
Don’t hold me to Texas, though. Saturday night against Kansas was alarmingly poor by the Longhorns’ defense. They’ll lose a few more playing like that.
Fighting for the Cheez-It Bowl: Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and TCU.
Matt Wells and Chris Klieman get passes as first-year coaches. Mike Gundy and Gary Patterson do not.
The postseason is going to be pretty miserable in Stillwater and Fort Worth barring a turnaround both places.
Nothing doing: West Virginia and Kansas.
I’ll bet KU wins one more for Les Miles.
On to the rankings...
1 – Oklahoma
Beat West Virginia 52-14
I thought the combination of Sanders/Hubbard/Wallace at OSU would present the biggest challenge to OU’s defense the rest of the way. Wrong. It’s Charlie Brewer and Baylor’s underrated running backs/receivers.
Next: Saturday at Kansas State, 11 a.m.
2 – Baylor
Won at Oklahoma State 45-27
Denzel Mims is the Bears’ most dangerous offensive player. He had one catch for 16 yards, and still Baylor shredded the Cowboys with big play after big play. We’ve been sleeping on Matt Rhule’s attack.
Next: Halloween night vs. West Virginia, 7 p.m.
3 – Iowa State
Won at Texas Tech 34-24
Brock Purdy threw for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns in the first half. Freshman running back Breece Hall caught a 61-yard score and added 183 yards on the ground. The Cyclones are building steam toward their Nov. 2 date in Norman.
Next: Saturday vs. Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.
4 – Texas
Beat Kansas 50-48
You know the wolves that were out for Mike Stoops after the year-old OU-Texas game? You can hear them howling at Longhorns defensive coordinator Todd Orlando in Austin.
Next: Saturday at TCU, 2:30 p.m.
5 – Texas Tech
Lost to Iowa State 34-24
Wells, sneaky good quote, on Tech’s lack of pressure on Brock Purdy: «You let him sit back there and comb his hair, he’s going to have...»
Next: Saturday at Kansas, 6 p.m.
6 – Oklahoma State
Lost to Baylor 45-27
Tylan Wallace has one 100-yard game over the Cowboys’ 1-3 Big 12 start. It came in their win over Kansas State. Gundy must solve that problem if OSU wants to avoid another 3-6 league record.
Next: Saturday at Iowa State, 2:30 p.m.
7 – Kansas State
Beat TCU 24-17
The good: Skylar Thompson using his legs and his moxie to lead a game-winning touchdown drive. The bad: K-State’s SB Nation site referring to the Wildcats as «allergic to tackling.»
Next: Saturday vs. OU, 11 a.m.
8 – TCU
Lost at Kansas State 24-17
Jalen Reagor caught 8 passes for 85 yards in Manhattan. Decent but falling far short of his potential contributions. It’s been a theme, and it’s a shame Patterson isn’t doing more to get Reagor the ball.
Next: Saturday vs. Texas, 2:30 p.m.
9 – West Virginia
Lost at OU 52-14
My man Dylan Buckingham of Oklahoma City’s KFOR-TV captured practically the entire OU roster greeting Mountaineers QB Austin Kendall on the field in postgame. Beautiful stuff.
Next: Halloween night at Baylor, 7 p.m.
10 – Kansas
Lost at Texas 50-48
Felt like the entire nation was pulling for Miles Saturday night in Austin, especially as he chose boldly after a touchdown pulled KU within 47-46. Miles went for 2, got it and deserved to get the game.
Next: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 6 p.m.